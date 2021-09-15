Matrix Applications Successfully Launches DV Securities on its QTIX Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Applications is pleased to announce the successful launch of DV Securities on its QTIX platform.

QTIX is a seasoned securities finance solution for broker / dealers, asset managers and banks in the fixed income capital markets. It is engineered to deliver exceptional performance for organizations both large and small. Functions range from front-office trade entry to settlement & clearance down to reporting and accounting.

"We executed our first trades as a Tier-1 netting member of FICC's Government Securities Division (GSD). Throughout the lengthy regulatory and clearing bank approval processes, the staff at Matrix Applications showed their professionalism, personal attention and focus on helping DV Securities achieve this milestone," said Eric Carlino, Executive Vice President, Fixed Income, DV Securities.

"The Matrix Applications team is excited to onboard DV Securities. Their leveraging of QTIX and Matrix's Managed Services for the back-office was the smart choice. DV is able to achieve straight-through-processing from brokers down to DV's clearing agent and GSD account at FICC. And the Managed Services team lets DV focus on what they do best: trading," said Stephen Mellert, Managing Director for Matrix Applications. "DV's success is our success, and we value our partnership with them."

About Matrix Applications, LLC

Matrix Applications is a New York-based fintech service bureau that offers a suite of collateral management, margining and clearing systems for institutional fixed income trading. We are a team of capital markets and systems professionals delivering financial technology solutions to institutional firms since 2000. We work hands-on with our clients to identify an optimal mix of services to best fit their needs, from systems to back office operations assistance. With in-house and off-shore developers, we provide our clients with the right solution at the right price. Every day. Without fail.



Contact

Stephen Mellert

[email protected]

Related Links

www.matrixapps.com

SOURCE Matrix Applications, LLC