Matrix Clinical Care Expands In-Home Services with New Testing and Diagnostic Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Clinical Care, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) company, today announced an expanded set of in-home testing and diagnostic capabilities to meet increasing demand for in-home healthcare. Through the strategic acquisition of a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited lab in 2020, Matrix expanded its suite of fully integrated in-home testing solutions. Matrix will partner with payors to extend the diagnostic screening capabilities available to their members, allowing Matrix clinicians to provide better real-time education and care to patients.

For more than 20 years, Matrix has been meeting patients where they live to assess their health, provide care and counsel, and perform preventative tests. Matrix has worked with millions of individuals to assess and manage health risks through a national network of approximately 5,000 clinicians and tests such as A1C and colorectal cancer screenings. Equipping Matrix clinicians with new testing and diagnostic capabilities like Lead testing for pediatric patients and Diabetic Retinopathy Exams will allow them to provide better education and patient care.

"The pandemic taught us many lessons and reinforced the benefits of in-home care and the importance of not delaying preventative health screenings and visits. This, combined with the growing number of Americans living with chronic conditions, led to Matrix expanding our capabilities to help patients where they live," said Matrix Clinical Care Chief Medical Officer Ryan Heyborne, MD, MBA, FACEP. "We visit more than 3,500 patients in-home every day, many of whom are living with chronic or co-morbid conditions, have anxiety about going to a medical facility, or need preventative care. We look forward to being able to better help them with integrated lab services and expert clinicians."

Matrix Clinical Labs provides a broad range of extensive testing options to health plans, provider groups, and health systems that support early detection and preventative care, HEDISi and STARsii gap closure, and patient education. Lab solutions and services include:

Customizable testing programs, including at-home test capabilities and point-of-care testing

State-of-the-art technology including instruments, data, and analytics

Diagnostic capabilities that include clinical chemistry and immunoassays, molecular and genomic assays, hematology, and coagulation

Integrated results reporting with real-time access

Research and development from leaders with expertise on the development of diagnostic algorithms that drive improved patient outcomes

Real-time support through an online portal and live customer excellence center

"I have been a nurse practitioner for more than 23 years and find that many patients are much more comfortable receiving care and talking about their health in their own home. By conducting screenings and tests in-home we have more opportunities to provide valuable patient education and improve patient outcomes. We identify safety concerns, medication errors, new symptoms, undertreated chronic diseases, and social determinants of health. We then provide care based on short- and long-term needs to make an immediate difference in the patient's quality of life," said Matrix Clinical Care Clinician Kelly Skovira, DNP. "Having an in-house lab gives us diagnostic experts to call on in real-time and no transfer of patient information outside of Matrix. Additional screening capabilities will lead to better preventative care and diagnoses for many that would have otherwise gone undiagnosed and untreated."

About Matrix Clinical Care

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix Clinical Care provides in-home, on-site, and telehealth comprehensive assessments to evaluate health plan members' health and risk factors, and identify chronic conditions, quality care gaps, and Social Determinant of Health barriers that may otherwise go unnoticed or undiagnosed. Matrix clinicians help members manage their risk factors, enjoy a better quality of care, and experience better health outcomes. Matrix has performed approximately five million member visits since 2011.

For more information, visit https://matrixmedicalnetwork.com/clinical-care/

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

i HEDIS stands for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set. HEDIS is a comprehensive set of standardized performance measures designed to provide purchasers and consumers with the information they need for reliable comparison of health plan performance.

ii The Medicare Star Rating System measure the performance of Medicare Advantage and Part D plan by assessing their performance in five categories: staying healthy, managing chronic conditions, plan responsiveness and care, member complaints, and customer service.

