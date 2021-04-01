Matrix Clinical Solutions Partners with ModivCare to Minimize the Risk of COVID-19 Transmission at Worksites

Through Matrix's risk assessment and COVID-19 experience and the deep clinical expertise of Cleveland Clinic , the certification program assesses people, processes and structure to ensure workplace safety through:

On-site assessments that are based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and state regulations

Best-in-class protocols based on the well-established clinical and industry expertise of Cleveland Clinic and Matrix

Actionable recommendations to address identified health and safety gaps

Official certification following alignment to certification standards

Ongoing updates on evolving COVID-19 guidance and regulations

Matrix provided thought leadership in epidemiological and behavioral health best practices, tailored educational and training materials and on-going intelligence reports at select ModivCare facilities in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The sites in Oklahoma and Virginia have been presented with the safety verified certification seal and it is anticipated that the additional sites will be certified in the coming weeks.

"Ensuring safety verification of our worksites offers a sense of much needed security during these unprecedented times, especially when it comes to the safety of our team members," said ModivCare Chief Compliance Officer, Jody Kepler. "Because our business offers ride and call center management as well as transportation provider network development, we're thankful for Matrix and their actionable solutions. With their help, we can continue to use our essential business to meet the needs of our community without sacrificing the well-being of our hard-working team members."

Upon certification, ModivCare sites receive a formal safety verification seal that can be displayed to validate worksite health, safety and productivity for employees, customers, and other stakeholders. As a part of the program, Matrix will provide ongoing monitoring and updates on evolving safety guidelines.

According to a national poll by Eagle Hill Consulting,1 50% of U.S. employees say they are worried about exposure to COVID-19 when going back into the office — a statistic that makes Matrix even more propelled to foster safe, ergonomic and intuitive work environments for businesses all around the country.

"An employee deserves to feel safe in their workplace," said Matrix Clinical Solutions Chief Medical Officer Daniel Meltzer, M.D., MPH, FACEP. "We look forward to our continued partnership with ModivCare and are committed to the ongoing safety and health of its employees by ensuring each worksite is continually monitored and verified against the latest COVID-19 CDC guidelines."

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix Clinical Solutions helps America's workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses' productivity and continuity by designing custom workplace health solutions including testing, tracing, and return to work services. In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, Matrix developed a safety verified certification program to help businesses and organizations assess, address, verify, and monitor workplace safety to help individuals return safely and confidently to work.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

ModivCare Inc. ("ModivCare") (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Matrix Medical Network"), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com.

