In conjunction with Matrix's new high touch desk, Matthew Benson joins the team. Benson has worked on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) for nearly three decades, mostly as an equity derivatives broker with electronic brokerage firms, Belzberg, LiquidPoint, ConvergEx and most recently, Dash Financial.

When asked why Benson chose to join Matrix, he had this to say: "I'm incredibly excited to join this new venture. This is a great opportunity to be able to build out a new high touch operations desk with the support of a seasoned team of listed derivatives experts, many of whom I've worked with in the past."

As Managing Director of High Touch Services at Matrix, Benson will work alongside a growing and experienced team of accomplished industry professionals who have already joined in the firm's efforts to improve the overall customer experience in the agency trading and transaction cost analysis of listed derivatives.

"Hiring Matt and creating the high touch desk continues to round out the services we offer to the trading community," said McNamara. "It is also a building block for our ability to trade digital assets in the near future."

About Matrix Executions, LLC

The company is headquartered in Chicago with an office in New York. Matrix is a technology-driven firm founded by innovators and trusted, experienced industry professionals. Matrix provides exceptional technology and execution services and connects to all domestic exchange venues and multiple international exchanges. For more information, visit www.matrixexecutions.com and www.matrixex.com.

Matrix Executions™ is a registered trademark of Matrix Holding Group™.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matrix-executions-announces-the-creation-of-a-high-touch-trading-desk-for-options-300634895.html

SOURCE Matrix Executions, LLC

Related Links

http://www.matrixexecutions.com

