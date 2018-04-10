Matrix Executions Expands Offering with Cboe Silexx Integration

"As a new entrant to the market, we are excited to partner with the Cboe through its Silexx platform. Cboe has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology and we look forward to expanding our partnership as Matrix evolves," said Jay Fraser, Matrix Executions Chief Strategy Officer. Fraser added: "Matrix offers a best in class execution toolkit of routing, algorithmic trading and technology solutions for equities, options and futures. We welcome the opportunity to expand availability to Silexx customers."

Matrix has robust product offerings including Singularity™ which encompasses smart routing, algo strategies and direct market access for options on equities and futures. All algo strategies are now available through Silexx including Matrix's multi-leg strategies.

About Matrix Executions, LLC.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with an office in New York. Matrix Executions ("Matrix") is a technology-driven firm founded by innovators and trusted, experienced industry professionals. Matrix provides exceptional technology and execution services for the buy-side trading community. The company strives to provide the most advanced technology and best service in the business. Matrix subscribes to FINRA Best Execution Rule 5310. Matrix connects to all domestic exchange venues and multiple international exchanges. For more information, visit www.matrixexecutions.com.

Matrix Executions™ and Singularity™ are registered trademarks of Matrix Holding Group™. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

