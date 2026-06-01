Matrix Expands Professional Color Portfolio with Super Sync Sparkling Blondes Collection

Eight New Champagne-Inspired Demi-Permanent Shades Deliver Brilliant Shine, Neutralization, and Effortless Dimension for Today's Most Coveted Blonde Looks

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix, the professional hair color brand trusted by stylists worldwide, is raising a glass to luminous blonde color with the launch of Super Sync Sparkling Blondes—a collection of eight new champagne-inspired shades designed to create shiny, beige blondes with multidimensional sparkle.

Inspired by the growing demand for soft, creamy, and neutral blonde tones, Super Sync Sparkling Blondes gives colorists a versatile new toolkit to tone, gloss, and refresh blonde hair with effortless sophistication. The collection taps into the popularity of "champagne blonde," a trend that has generated more than 1.3 billion social impressions and continues to dominate salons and social media alike. Consumer interest in glossy, low-maintenance blonde tones also continues to surge with search trends showing "shiny hair" is up 79% year over year and "bright blondes" has increased 48%, reflecting a broader shift toward polished, reflective color with natural-looking depth.

The new shades are formulated within Matrix's Super Sync Pre-Bonded Demi Permanent Color system, an alkaline demi-permanent color that combines exceptional tone and 2x shine with built-in bond support to help revitalize hair strength and color. From soft beige blondes to radiant champagne finishes, Super Sync Sparkling Blondes empowers stylists to create on-trend results that are as versatile as they are dazzling.

"Champagne blonde is the perfect balance of brightness and softness," said Sharon Spellman, Matrix Stylist Ambassador. "What I love about Super Sync Sparkling Blondes is how customizable the shades are. Whether I'm neutralizing warmth, adding subtle pops of dimension, or creating that creamy, expensive-looking blonde clients are asking for, these tones deliver incredible shine while keeping the hair looking and feeling healthy."

The Sparkling Blondes collection includes 8VG, 8GV,10NR, 11VG, 11GV, SPAG, 8AG, and 10AG. Together, these eight intermixable shades allow stylists to:

Neutralize unwanted warmth

Add soft, sparkling dimension to existing blondes

Create universally flattering champagne tones across all skin tones and hair textures

Refresh faded blondes with luminous, glass-like shine

Super Sync Pre-Bonded offers powerful performance benefits, including:

2x shinier hair*

Up to 75% gray coverage with Super Sync Extra

No ammonia

Up to nine weeks of lasting color

80 intermixable shades

*vs. unwashed, uncolored hair.

Super Sync Sparkling Blondes is available now through authorized Matrix distributors and salon professionals nationwide.

About Matrix

Matrix is one of the leading professional haircare and hair color companies that is part of the L'Oréal Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, Matrix is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers one of the most inclusive portfolios of products including: Food For Soft, A Curl Can Dream, and Mega Sleek. Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and hair color inspiration as well as Matrix trends and tips!

SOURCE ALISON BROD MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS