Matrix Fitness and iFit Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring iFit-Powered Content to Premium Matrix Home Fitness Equipment

The collaboration strengthens Matrix's innovative equipment offerings and expands iFit's growing community of users. The announcement also coincides with the launch of Matrix's new touchscreen consoles, which are designed to broaden users' fitness and entertainment options, helping users start a workout routine and stay motivated to keep going.

"Connected and immersive fitness experiences are playing a larger role in our customers' lives and we are very excited to partner with iFit, as they have a proven track record of providing industry-leading and best-in-class fitness content," said Bob Zande, President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. "The addition of iFit to the Matrix line gives our customers the best of both worlds — world-class content, on commercial-quality equipment designed for the home."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Matrix and bring the iFit experience to the company's product portfolio and extensive network of customers," said Mark Watterson, President of iFit. "Matrix's portfolio of premium fitness equipment and iFit's technology-connected fitness platform are highly complementary. This partnership allows us to expand iFit to a new set of fitness platforms and retail channels, helping us connect with even more people through motivating, inspiring and interactive workouts."

The Matrix and iFit partnership enables a seamless connection between Matrix users, their equipment and iFit's leading trainers. The iFit platform is integrated into Matrix touchscreen consoles and is available on almost every modality Matrix offers home users: treadmills, ellipticals, recumbent bikes, upright bikes, ascent trainers and ClimbMills. This integration allows Matrix users access to iFit's award-winning, trainer-led streaming workouts shot in exciting locations around the world, including 50 countries on all seven continents. Users also have access to highly immersive studio classes led by a wide range of trainers: gold-medal winning Olympians, competitive ultrarunners, triathletes, pro mountain bikers and inspiring, motivational trainers from around the world.

One year of iFit membership, a value of $468, will be included on all Matrix 2nd generation touchscreen consoles: the 10″ XER, 16″ XIR and brand-new 22″ XUR.

Highlights of the new generation of Matrix consoles:

iFit membership provides access to studio classes, Global Workouts, Google Maps Street View and thousands of workouts led by inspiring trainers

Connectivity options make it easy to stream entertainment content and track workout data

Bluetooth FTMS allows users to sync their equipment with workout content for an interactive experience

Easy access to Matrix exclusive workout programs like Sprint 8 and Virtual Active

Custom Program lets users create and save up to 100 custom programs

Workout Calendar saves past workouts for 365 days so users can quickly repeat their favorites

Matrix equipment, outfitted with 2nd generation touchscreen consoles will be available soon at matrixfitness.com , Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores and select specialty fitness retailers throughout the U.S.

About Matrix Fitness

Matrix Fitness (www.matrixfitness.com), a Johnson Health Tech brand, is the world's premier equipment brand dedicated to serving fitness enthusiasts at home and in the club. Matrix redefines the exercise experience with equipment that offers dynamic performance, sleek design, smart technology, exclusive workout programs and durability that stands up to rigorous use by multiple users, day after day.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturer and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision, and Horizon. Founded in 1975, the company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for commercial and residential use. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

About iFit

iFit (www.iFit.com) is the world leader in connected fitness technology. iFit is owned by ICON Health & Fitness, a global health and fitness leader. Based in Logan, Utah, the 43-year old company has a multi-decade heritage of innovation, quality and profitability. ICON and iFit currently hold more than 330 technology patents, with 80 pending, and its products are present in 116 countries. iFit workouts are streamed in English, Spanish, French and Mandarin Chinese, with more languages planned for 2021. iFit is headquartered in Logan, Utah.

SOURCE Matrix Fitness

Related Links

https://www.matrixfitness.com

