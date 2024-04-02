Matrix HG Works with The Menke Group to Adopt the Employee Ownership Model with an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Menke Group, a leading full-service ESOP provider, announced that Matrix HG, a Concord-based innovator serving the San Francisco Bay Area with commercial HVAC systems, has become 100 percent employee-owned with the help of The Menke Group. The Menke Group will assist Matrix HG to extend ownership of the company to their employees by way of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

ESOPs are the most commonly-used forms of employee ownership in the United States, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership. An ESOP lets companies offer an attractive employee benefit to workers and is often used by company owners or shareholders who wish to build a robust succession plan for their business in order to remain independent and continue to conduct "business as usual." In addition to helping create financial security for employees, an ESOP is designed to encourage and reward increased employee productivity and efficiency.

"We have found that a 5 or 10 percent increase in individual employee productivity can result in increasing company profitability by 50 percent or more," said Trevor Gilmore, CEO of The Menke Group. "The ESOP creates a direct link between employee productivity and employee benefits and nurtures a collaborative culture where the employee-owners and the bottom line can thrive."

ESOPs work particularly well in companies where human capital is a key component of success. An ESOP rewards and retains staff in a remarkably efficient manner, allowing for a well-executed succession strategy.

"From our inception, our philosophy has been to build the people because it's the people who build the business," said Art Hoover, Founder and CEO of Matrix HG. "An ESOP provides a great retirement benefit and recognition for our hard-working employee-owners. And, an ESOP has the added benefit of reassuring our current and future customers that there is a business succession plan in place at Matrix HG so that we will continue to operate for many years to come."

Matrix HG, a leading HVAC and building solutions provider based in Concord, California is recognized as a trusted industry leader in their field and employs talented professionals who average more than 30 years of skilled experience. The company has been operating for more than 21 years, effectively executing rapid response solutions for over 35,000+ jobs to support commercial clients throughout the Greater San Francisco Bay Area.

"Art and I believe in measuring success through building strong relationships, with our customers and with our team," said Dan Greeson, Founder and COO of Matrix HG. "We're committed to our skilled and talented employee-owners, and we want to thank the Menke Group for their excellent advice and counsel in structuring and launching our ESOP."

About The Menke Group

The Menke Group is America's largest and oldest ESOP advisor, with more than 50 years of experience creating and administering ESOPs. Menke has helped more than 4,000 companies become employee-owned and has designed and installed ESOPs all over the United States, serving companies with as few as ten employees and as many as 15,000 employees. The Menke Group was founded in 1974 by John Menke who co-authored the landmark federal ESOP legislation which subsequently spawned the industry. Visit The Menke Group at www.menke.com for more information.

