Matrix-IFS and Quantifind Partner to Complement Financial Crimes Solutions and Services with AI-Powered Risk Intelligence

Graphyte provides an ideal path for banks to realize major productivity gains with an incremental, SaaS-based approach. Tweet this

"The Quantifind platform brings a new level of performance to our financial crimes services and solutions," added Renan Levy, CEO of Matrix-IFS. "Our customers are looking for ongoing improvements across their risk workflows, and Graphyte provides an ideal path for them to quickly realize significant productivity gains with an incremental, SaaS-based approach."

Visit Quantifind at ACAMS Las Vegas

Quantifind will participate as a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at the ACAMS Las Vegas Conference, taking place September 27-29 as a hybrid event. Quantifind will also host a Knowledge Session on Tuesday at 11:30 am local time, entitled "Modernizing Adverse Media Screening to Enable Continuous KYC at Scale", with panelists from Dow Jones, Scotiabank, and Quantifind.

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Today, Quantifind's Graphyte platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York. Learn more about Quantifind and request a demo at www.quantifind.com.

About Matrix-IFS

Matrix International Financial Services (Matrix-IFS) provides financial crime and compliance solutions & services for the financial sector, serving many of the world's top-tier institutions. We advise customers on business and technology challenges in anti-money laundering, risk management, fraud prevention, business intelligence and trade surveillance, enabling our clients to plan, implement and maintain highly efficient and effective financial crime prevention systems and processes. Matrix-IFS is the leading service provider that offers complete anti-financial crime solutions including advisory, system implementation/integration, automation (RPA), data quality, and model tuning/validation. We deliver end-to-end, foolproof compliance programs.

SOURCE Quantifind

Related Links

http://www.quantifind.com

