Matrix Medical Network and Tyson Foods Continue Partnership to Keep Workplace Safety a Priority

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson Foods recently announced that to protect team members, their families and their communities, the company will require its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021. All other team members are required to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions. This action makes Tyson Foods the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce. Almost half of Tyson Foods' U.S. workforce has been vaccinated and coronavirus infection rates among team members remain low.

"Tyson Foods and Matrix Clinical Solutions have worked together since the beginning of this pandemic to develop and implement strategies to mitigate the risk of the virus to Tyson employees and their families, as well as the communities where they live and work," said Matrix Chief Medical Officer and Group President, Daniel Castillo, M.D., M.B.A. "Matrix clinicians and Tyson team members have worked hand-in-hand to implement a broad array of workplace safety measures at Tyson, and we now feel the rising number of new cases across the U.S. warrants advanced clinical strategies – including requiring vaccinations."

Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) business, has partnered with Tyson Foods since the beginning of the pandemic to ensure workplace health and safety. Matrix has a network of 5,000 clinicians and a fleet of Mobile Health Clinics that are being used to assist Tyson with a range of services including:

COVID-19 vaccine procurement, cold-chain management, and administration

On-site clinical assessments, education, and counseling

Care coordination, navigation, and follow-up

COVID-19 testing and support

Since February, Tyson Foods has hosted more than 100 vaccination events for team members across the country and more than 56,000 U.S. team members have been vaccinated so far. Additional onsite vaccination events will be scheduled, and the company will continue to collaborate with local health departments and healthcare providers to make the vaccine more accessible.

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

With a team of physicians and worksite medical advisors, Matrix Clinical Solutions – Employee Health helps America's workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses' productivity and continuity by designing tailored workplace health solutions. In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, Matrix developed a safety verified certification program to help businesses and organizations assess, address, verify, and monitor workplace safety to help individuals return safely and confidently to work.

