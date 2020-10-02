Matrix Medical Network Announces the Acquisition of Biocerna

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) today announced the acquisition of Biocerna, a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory dedicated to delivering clinical diagnostics tests to improve patients' safety and quality of care. Biocerna has developed innovative assays, including for COVID-19 testing, that will allow Matrix to provide safe and expedient testing services to Matrix Medical Network and Matrix Clinical Solutions clients. Biocerna is located in Fulton, Maryland and has significant experience in clinical diagnostics and clinical testing support for clinical trials.

"Matrix's network of more than 3,000 clinicians and mobile health clinics brings health and safety assessments and solutions directly to individuals where they work and live," said Matrix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith Henthorne. "Adding the diagnostic and testing expertise of Biocerna to our in-house capabilities will allow us to provide even more timely support to our clients. Being able to quickly turn around critical test results is important, especially as we help our clients safely return employees to work and keep them working amidst the COVID-19 pandemic."

Biocerna develops and commercializes non-invasive, readily accessible, easy-to-use and affordable diagnostics needed to accurately diagnose and treat health conditions. Biocerna currently processes a significant number of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, is a leader in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency testing, and offers various biometric screening tests including lipid panels, diabetes screening, and colorectal cancer screening.

"Biocerna takes great pride in the work we do as a high-quality diagnostic laboratory. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we mobilized to handle COVID-19 testing in a timely and scalable manner," said Biocerna Founder Chris Sanders. "I am excited to bring the amazing Biocerna team into the Matrix community in the coming months."

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network is a leader in supporting the needs of at-risk populations. Matrix has worked with millions of individuals across the country to assess and help them manage their health risks through a network of more than 3,000 clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The organization's unmatched network of health care professionals meets individuals where they work and live to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health. With its deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services, Matrix was uniquely positioned to rapidly respond to the spread of COVID-19 with clinically based services to employers providing essential services to keep or return their workforces to their worksites. Today, Matrix offers customizable solutions including on-site clinics, viral testing, contact tracing, environmental assessments, clinical consultations, vaccine administration, clinical trial support, and access to an expert clinical advisory panel. Matrix services leading companies across a wide range of industries including food manufacturing, defense manufacturing, government, retail, higher education, distribution, entertainment, and others. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC. Community Care Health Network, LLC is an affiliate of Matrix Clinical Solutions, LLC.

