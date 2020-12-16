Matrix Medical Network Announces the Integration of Biocerna

"Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we rapidly mobilized to offer B2B COVID-19 testing with rapid turn-around times at scale. Joining Matrix allows us to provide a vertically integrated solution to our clients with fast turnaround times paired with Matrix's extensive clinical care delivery system," said Biocerna Founder and Matrix SVP of Clinical Laboratory Operations Chris Sanders. "As a part of Matrix, we are implementing a growth strategy to increase our capacity to 15,000 COVID-19 tests per day."

Biocerna is a CLIA/CAP laboratory that develops and commercializes non-invasive, readily accessible, easy-to-use and affordable diagnostics needed to accurately diagnose and treat health conditions. Biocerna currently processes a significant number of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, is a leader in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency testing, and offers various health screening tests that can be completed in-home including lipid panels, diabetes screening, and colorectal cancer screening.

"Matrix has been delivering full scale, rapid, and cost-effective testing strategies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Matrix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith Henthorne. "Adding the diagnostic and testing expertise of Biocerna to our in-house capabilities allows us to provide even more timely support to our clients with up to 15,000 tests being processed daily. Being able to quickly turn around critical test results at competitive prices is important, especially as we help our clients safely return employees to work and keep them working."

Matrix customizes COVID-19 testing solutions based on client's specific needs, leveraging robust, in-house capabilities:

Testing and risk mitigation solution design

On-site collection with Matrix clinicians and Mobile Health Clinics

At-home contactless collection

State-of-the-art laboratory processing

Clinical guidance, contact tracing, and return-to-work guidance

Environmental assessments and workplace safety certification

For more information on Matrix Medical Network COVID-19 testing capabilities visit https://matrixmedicalnetwork.com/covid-19-testing-and-tracing/.

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network is a leader in supporting the needs of at-risk populations. Matrix has worked with millions of individuals across the country to assess and help them manage their health risks through a network of more than 3,000 clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The organization's unmatched network of health care professionals meets individuals where they work and live to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health. With its deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services, Matrix was uniquely positioned to rapidly respond to the spread of COVID-19 with clinically based services to employers providing essential services to keep or return their workforces to their worksites. Today, Matrix offers customizable solutions including on-site clinics, viral testing, contact tracing, environmental assessments, clinical consultations, vaccine administration, clinical trial support, and access to an expert clinical advisory panel. Matrix services leading companies across a wide range of industries including food manufacturing, defense manufacturing, government, retail, higher education, distribution, entertainment, and others. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC. Community Care Health Network, LLC is an affiliate of Matrix Clinical Solutions, LLC.

