Matrix Medical Network Elevates Patient Engagement in Partnership with Linkwell Health

Leaders in Home-Based Health and Care Services and in Healthcare Consumer Engagement Partner to Ensure People Receive the Care They Need, Wherever They Call Home.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix), a leader in delivering high quality, home-based health and care services and Linkwell Health, the premier consumer engagement technology company in healthcare, today announced a partnership focused on augmenting patient experience and driving engagement with Matrix's services. In this partnership, Linkwell Health will support Matrix with omni-channel engagement journeys, anchored in behavioral science and enabled by their activation platform, to motivate health plan members to take control of their health.

Asserting Matrix's focus on meeting individuals where they live - to assess health and safety, identify and close gaps in care and offer life-changing services that empower people to live their best lives - the Linkwell Health partnership is an important next step on Matrix's strategic roadmap. Linkwell Health brings industry-leading patient engagement and activation capabilities to Matrix and enables the organization to further focus on its core expertise - delivering comprehensive, personalized care for Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and ACA/commercial members of health plans and other risk bearing entities across the nation.

Specifically, the partnership facilitates Matrix's ability to, immediately and at scale, deliver state-of-the-art member engagement for its clients and to significantly advance efforts to activate members and address the evolving communications preferences and expectations of today's healthcare consumers.

"Given Matrix's experience with Linkwell Health and their rapid deployment of health and safety education to members during the global pandemic, we appreciated their flexible and personalized approach to partnership. Additionally, their expertise in patient activation and communication strategies made them a natural fit to enhance patient engagement," said Catherine J. Tabaka, Matrix Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership will allow Matrix to continue to focus on its core competencies and mission to support, educate, and care for people on their journey towards better health, while rapidly scaling a critical business capability."

Linkwell Health delivers a personalized digital approach to member engagement. Their solutions, which have been proven to boost member engagement and benefit utilization, meet members wherever they are on their healthcare journey and cater to their preferences for digital communication channels. Partnering with a leader in consumer engagement accelerates Matrix's capabilities to activate health plan members, ensuring vital healthcare gap closure, especially for patients struggling with high-risk or chronic conditions.

"We believe people should love their healthcare and are excited to continue our collaboration with Matrix - this time with a focus on ensuring more members understand and take advantage of their home-based care benefits to achieve better health outcomes," said Nathan Adams, CEO of Linkwell Health. "Our activation platform is best in class at driving awareness and utilization of benefits, while educating, motivating, and activating members into the products, services, and care they need. We look forward to this meaningful engagement and to empowering Matrix patients to live their best lives."

Matrix Medical Network is an independent, at scale provider of comprehensive in-home health assessments in the U.S. The company's network of more than 3,000 employed nurse practitioners delivers comprehensive, personalized care for Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and ACA/commercial members of health plans and other risk bearing entities across our nation. Care visits include diagnostic testing, risk identification, medication management, and tailored lifestyle improvement plans that prioritize preventative health education and provide techniques for better control of acute and chronic conditions, leading to improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

Linkwell Health drives action in healthcare. Our omnichannel engagement journeys — based in behavioral science and enabled by our activation platform — help health plans and health services organizations educate, motivate, and activate consumers into the programs, benefits, and care they need. Linkwell's solutions boost benefit utilization and support CMS compliance, drive care management enrollment, close care gaps for screening and prevention, and promote overall population health and wellness for the biggest brands in healthcare.

SOURCE Matrix Medical Network