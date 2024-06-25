Matrix Medical Network introduces step change in Medical Diagnostic Coding as it onboards evaire, ECLAT's Health Solutions' NLP/AI-Powered Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network (Matrix), a leader in delivering high quality, home-based health and care services, today announced its strategic partnership with ECLAT Health Solutions, an innovator in healthcare technology, offering the industry-leading evaire risk adjustment coding platform. This collaboration further sets Matrix apart in the areas of quality, accuracy and compliance and reinforces its reputation for being the industry 'Gold Standard' in clinical documentation and coding.

"As we continue to support our clients to deliver on the quintuple aim of improving the patient experience, increasing provider satisfaction, delivering higher quality of care and enhancing equitable access and provision of care, all while reducing the cost of care, we are excited to partner with ECLAT Health Solutions and leverage the evaire platform," said Catherine J. Tabaka, CEO of Matrix Medical Network. "The platform's advanced capabilities have streamlined our coding and auditing workflows, which is allowing us to scale our operations, simplify the experience of our clients and ensure higher quality care is delivered to patients."

In a highly regulated environment, where practices are subject to frequent audits, Matrix's investment in this partnership with ECLAT underscores the continued commitment of the organization to rigor, discipline and consistency in documentation, coding and auditing. Specifically, ECLAT's evaire platform:

Provides concurrent and retrospective coding analysis, which promotes compliance, accuracy and continuous improvement through actionable insights.

Offers customization that tailors to Matrix's unique needs and those of its clients, ensuring the efficient capture of accurate provider documentation which contributes to improved medical diagnostic coding and patient care.

Unlocks enhanced capabilities, including coding productivity and accuracy.

"Matrix is a forward-thinking organization dedicated to delivering the highest quality solutions," said Gabe Stein, CEO of ECLAT Health Solutions. "We are proud to partner with them and power their teams with the evaire platform. By harnessing the power of NLP and AI, Matrix sets a new standard for medical diagnostic coding and paves the way for a more efficient and effective healthcare system."

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network is an independent, at scale provider of comprehensive in-home health assessments in the U.S. The company's network of more than 3,000 employed nurse practitioners delivers comprehensive, personalized care for Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and ACA/commercial members of health plans and other risk bearing entities across our nation. Care visits include diagnostic testing, risk identification, medication management, and tailored lifestyle improvement plans that prioritize preventative health education and provide techniques for better control of acute and chronic conditions, leading to improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

About ECLAT Health Solutions

ECLAT Health Solutions' evaire platform offers a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) application that supports MEDICAID, ACA, and MEDICARE by leveraging NLP/ML for prospective and retrospective coding analysis for a forward-thinking approach to ensure compliance with accuracy while also promoting continuous improvement. Integrating CDI (Clinical Documentation Improvement) and query integration adds another layer of sophistication to the process, enabling even deeper insights and optimization opportunities for provider adoption.

ECLAT's – evaire Prospective Risk Adjustment CDI Solution Offers:

Data-driven decision-making through an NLP/ML EMR Integration for improved provider engagement

Pre-bill encounter verification for accurate code capture at the point of care

Enhanced CDI reviews to assist in identifying gaps

Improve documentation through coder to provider query process

Identification of provider education opportunities through comprehensive reporting with interactive dashboards

ECLAT's - evaire Retrospective Solution Offers:

Increased code capture with NLP/ML technology

Actionable insights with our coding profile of previously coded charts for total code capture visibility at the member level

Operational efficiency with comprehensive dashboards & reporting for transparent project management

Improve coder performance with real-time coder education feedback

