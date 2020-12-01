Matrix Medical Network Launches Certification Program to Establish and Sustain Healthy, Safe, and Productive Workplaces

On-site assessments based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and state regulations

Best-in-class protocols based on the well-established clinical and industry expertise of the Cleveland Clinic and Matrix

Actionable recommendations to address identified health and safety gaps

Official certification following alignment to certification standards

Ongoing updates on evolving COVID-19 guidance and regulations

"Matrix has been providing environmental health assessments to some of America's leading companies since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, leveraging our experience in risk assessment to help clients resume business operations in a safe and appropriate manner," said Matrix Chief Medical Officer Daniel Castillo, M.D. "We are pleased to be working with the Cleveland Clinic on the certification program. The Cleveland Clinic will be actively involved in assessments, results reviews, and recommendations, ensuring our work incorporates the best clinical advice available."

Certification assesses people, processes, and structure. It includes policies and procedures, as well as all aspects of a workplace or other environments where people gather including density, traffic flow, ventilation, and physical proximity to other risks. Upon certification, organizations will receive a formal seal that can be displayed to provide confidence in their environment to their employees, customers, and other stakeholders.

"Working together with Matrix to bring our combined expertise will help support healthy outcomes for employers, employees, and patrons of the companies we support." said James Merlino, M.D., Chief of Clinical Transformation of Cleveland Clinic.

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network is a leader in supporting the needs of at-risk populations. Matrix has worked with millions of individuals across the country to assess and help them manage their health risks through a network of more than 3,000 clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The organization's unmatched network of health care professionals meets individuals where they work and live to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health. With its deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services, Matrix was uniquely positioned to rapidly respond to the spread of COVID-19 with clinically based services to employers providing essential services to keep or return their workforces to their worksites. Today, Matrix offers customizable solutions including on-site clinics, viral testing, contact tracing, environmental assessments, clinical consultations, vaccine administration, clinical trial support, and access to an expert clinical advisory panel. Matrix services leading companies across a wide range of industries including food manufacturing, defense manufacturing, government, retail, higher education, distribution, entertainment, and others. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC. Community Care Health Network, LLC is an affiliate of Matrix Consulting Group, LLC which provides environmental assessments.

