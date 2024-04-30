Matrix Medical Network Selects Carenet Health to Enhance and Personalize Member Outreach

Leader in Home-Based Health and Care Services Aligns with Leading Healthcare Engagement Company to Facilitate Member Access to Essential Health and Care Support

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix), a leader in delivering high quality, home-based health and care services today further affirms its commitment to enhanced member engagement as it formalizes a strategic partnership with Carenet Health (Carenet). As part of this collaboration, Carenet, who enables the business of healthcare, will provide Matrix with customized, tech-integrated, person-to-person outreach and engagement designed to activate members and positively impact lives and outcomes.

For more than 20 years, Matrix has met individuals where they live to assess health and safety, identify and close gaps in care and offer life-changing services that empower people to live their best lives. While the Company continues to execute on its strategic roadmap, this partnership confirms Matrix's refocus on their core competency - delivering comprehensive, personalized care for Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and ACA/commercial members of health plans and other risk bearing entities across the nation.

"Carenet understands that it takes a unique blend of compassion, clinical excellence and technology to deliver the best care to those who need it most." said Catherine J. Tabaka, Matrix Chief Executive Officer. "Their expertise in patient engagement enables Matrix to proficiently scale an important business capability and continue to focus on what we do best - supporting, educating, and caring for people on their journey towards better health. Further down the road, Carenet's current capabilities will open new and additional opportunities for Matrix to connect the patients we touch with the care they need."

Carenet helps leading healthcare organizations enable the business of healthcare through personalization, innovation and consultation. This support infrastructure includes an extended US and Global footprint to provide clients cost-effective options while improving quality and satisfaction ratings. This alignment cements Matrix' ability to, at scale and immediately, deliver an industry-leading, personalized outreach experience for members and patients, preparing them for their Matrix in-home assessment and connecting them to the care they need.

"Carenet and Matrix have many similarities, for example, both organizations have decades of experience providing value-driven solutions for diverse healthcare organizations, and both are laser focused on connecting people with their health partners and care teams," said John Erwin, Carenet Health's Chief Executive Officer. "Through this relationship, we greatly expand the availability of life-changing services to patients, all while helping Matrix achieve their business goals."

Matrix Medical Network is an independent, at scale provider of comprehensive in-home health assessments in the U.S. The Company's network of more than 3,000 employed nurse practitioners delivers comprehensive, personalized care for Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and ACA/commercial members of health plans and other risk bearing entities across our nation. Care visits include diagnostic testing, risk identification, medication management, and tailored lifestyle improvement plans that prioritize preventative health education and provide techniques for better control of acute and chronic conditions, leading to improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

Carenet Health helps organizations enable the business of healthcare through our people, technology and data-driven insights globally. With hundreds of licensed clinicians and care navigators, Carenet supports more than 600 premier health plans, providers and health systems in reimagining population health and putting the consumer and patient at the center of health care decisions. Through personalization, innovation and consultation, Carenet fuels growth seamlessly for their clients while improving care – supporting healthcare organizations as they grow and evolve their offerings. Learn more at www.carenethealth.com.

