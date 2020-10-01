Matrix Medical Network to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Trials as Part of Operation Warp Speed

The COVID-19 Prevention Network , supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, aims to enroll thousands of volunteers in large-scale clinical trials testing a variety of investigational vaccines and monoclonal antibodies intended to protect people from COVID-19.

Matrix will support critical trial logistics and will accelerate the vaccine development process, while maintaining the highest standards for safety and effectiveness. A major factor in the success of a vaccine trial is identifying eligible volunteers to participate. Speed to delivery is critical based on the need to identify and approve a vaccine to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at large.

"Our team will help scale the vaccine trials to reach participants, especially minorities and rural populations, by providing increased access for individuals to participate where they may otherwise have limited access to traditional health centers or trial sites," said Matrix Chief Medical Officer Daniel Castillo, M.D. "In the history of vaccine development, there's never been an initiative of this magnitude or with as much of a push to safely expedite."

Matrix's mobile health clinics and clinicians will work closely with various universities, hospitals, and other locations across Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington to reach eligible volunteers. In a typical trial, participants would travel to established sites often affiliated with academic medical centers in major cities. Matrix's mobile health clinics will safely extend these sites and meet the volunteers where they are, helping to better ensure that all members of the community, including those with barriers to healthcare access, are included.

"Fred Hutchinson's depth of expertise in immunology and virology has led us to take an active role in responding to COVID-19, and to be named the coordinating center for vaccine clinical trials of the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN), said Troy Martin, M.D. M.P.H, Chief of Staff/CoVPN, of Fred Hutch. "The team at Fred Hutchinson is honored to play such an important role in developing safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, and the partnership with Matrix is allowing us to progress things in a safe and expedient manner."

Matrix Medical Network is a leader in supporting the needs of at-risk populations. Matrix has worked with millions of individuals across the country to assess and help them manage their health risks through a network of more than 3,000 clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The organization's unmatched network of health care professionals meets individuals where they work and live to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health. With its deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services, Matrix was uniquely positioned to rapidly respond to the spread of COVID-19 with clinically based services to employers providing essential services to keep or return their workforces to their worksites. Today, Matrix offers customizable solutions including on-site clinics, viral testing, contact tracing, environmental assessments, clinical consultations, vaccine administration, clinical trial support, and access to an expert clinical advisory panel. Matrix services leading companies across a wide range of industries including food manufacturing, defense manufacturing, government, retail, higher education, distribution, entertainment, and others. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC. Community Care Health Network, LLC is an affiliate of Matrix Clinical Solutions, LLC.

