Matrix Providers Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Tricia Brown as President and COO

Healthcare Staffing Expert Selected to Help Scale Fast-Growing Federal Government Contractor Firm

DENVER, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricia Brown, a seasoned healthcare staffing industry expert with a strong background in workforce solutions, has been named President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Matrix Providers, a prominent medical staffing provider for the United States government. Dr. Bill Rivard, founder, will remain CEO and continue to serve as chairman of the board.

"Matrix Providers is strategically expanding our leadership team to add exceptional industry expertise as we grow and scale to meet increasing demands for healthcare workers in the Military Health System," said Dr. Rivard. "Tricia's extensive healthcare staffing experience perfectly aligns with our mission and will enable us to bring new efficiencies to recruiting, credentialing and retaining those who care for our servicemen and women, their families, and our veterans."

As President and COO, Brown is responsible for day-to-day operations, including the Contracts, Finance, Human Resources, Pricing and Bidding, Program Management and Talent Acquisition departments. She will oversee new technology initiatives, processes, change management and corporate culture while ensuring the company successfully fulfills a recently-awarded contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to recruit thousands of healthcare workers for positions at Defense Health Agency (DHA) hospitals and clinics nationwide.

"This is an exciting time for Matrix Providers, and I look forward to working alongside this talented leadership team to help guide the organization through a period of sustained growth and change," said Brown. "Pairing my professional experience with my personal admiration for those who serve in our armed forces has been rewarding, and I am excited to bring proven strategies from the civilian sector to the federal contractor sector to help our government achieve its mission of a medically ready force."

Brown brings 30 years of staffing industry experience to Matrix Providers, with 20 years specifically in healthcare staffing. She previously spent 18 years at AMN Healthcare where she held a number of executive roles including Vice President of MSP Implementation, Vice President of Credentialing Operations and Vice President of Operations for the Locum Tenens division. During her tenure, she was part of a team that deployed healthcare workers in mobile units to hard-to-reach areas at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining Matrix Providers, Brown was Senior Vice President of Client Solutions at Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group.

About Matrix Providers

Matrix Providers offers healthcare workers rewarding federal career opportunities and stability through low provider-to-patient ratios and fair, reliable schedules at government facilities. Headquartered in Denver, the company employs hundreds of medical professionals across the country to care for America's military, families and veterans. For more information or to see Matrix Providers' current list of positions, visit https://matrixproviders.com/.

SOURCE Matrix Providers