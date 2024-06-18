Matrix Providers To Fill 67 Healthcare Positions at Colorado Military Treatment Facilities

Denver-based Staffing Firm Addresses Critical Shortage of Doctors, Nurses, Behavioral Health Specialists

DENVER, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Providers , a prominent medical staffing provider for the United States government, is launching recruitment efforts to fill 67 full-time physician, ancillary, nursing, dental and behavioral health contracted positions at Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) in the Colorado Military Health System (CMHS) over the next three and a half years. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awarded Matrix Providers the $37.1 million task order this spring as part of the Medical Q-coded Series (MQS) contract, marking the largest task order the military healthcare staffing firm has secured to date.

"Our servicemen and women and their families depend on highly qualified doctors, nurses and other essential healthcare staff at our Military Treatment Facilities, and we are committed to partnering with the government to ensure these critical positions are filled promptly and with the very best medical professionals," said Dr. Bill Rivard, founder and CEO of Matrix Providers. "These government-contracted jobs are rewarding and come with numerous benefits, and we are actively recruiting healthcare professionals to join us in our mission to ensure a medically ready force."

Federally contracted employment offers healthcare professionals a reliable and stable work environment and schedule. With average contract durations of more than four years and non-binding terms, staff enjoy flexible arrangements and a better work-life balance. Additionally, these contract positions often serve as a pathway for those interested in Government Service employment, bypassing the typical bureaucratic delays and complexities.

"As a part of the Colorado Military Health System, our contracted workers play a crucial role in serving over 200,000 military beneficiaries and approximately 3,400 patients daily," said Rivard. "This is gratifying work, and considering the growing shortage of medical professionals across the country, there has never been a more urgent and opportune time to give back."

In a recent study , the Government Accountability Office reported a vacancy of 43% of authorized behavioral healthcare jobs in the military's Defense Health Agency, including psychologists, psychiatrists and nurses. Matrix Providers' accelerated placement effort underscores the government's commitment to supporting the mental health of those who serve, ultimately strengthening the overall effectiveness and resilience of the military community. Filling positions in the Colorado task order directly impacts the quality of healthcare provided to military personnel in the state.

Matrix Providers is staffing medical facility positions located at Buckley Space Force Base (SFB), Fort Carson, Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB and the United States Air Force Academy. Facilities include Evans Army Community Hospital, the U.S. Air Force Academy's 10th Medical Group, the 21st Medical Group at Peterson SFB, the 460th Medical Group at Buckley SFB, and CMHS sub-clinics in Pueblo County and Tooele County, Utah.

Healthcare professionals interested in working with Matrix Providers can view current job listings at https://matrixproviders.com/job-openings . Matrix Providers has an active referral program and will provide relocation assistance and signing bonuses, as needed.

About Matrix Providers

Matrix Providers offers healthcare workers rewarding career opportunities and stability through low provider-to-patient ratios and fair, reliable schedules. Headquartered in Denver, the company employs hundreds of medical professionals across the country to care for America's military, families and veterans. For more information, visit https://matrixproviders.com/ .

