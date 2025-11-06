Matrix Renewables and SOLV Energy Celebrate Completion of Stillhouse Solar in Bell County, Texas

ROGERS, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Power Producer Matrix Renewables and EPC contractor SOLV Energy today celebrated the completion of the Stillhouse Solar project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Rogers, Texas. The new 284 MWdc utility-scale solar facility will provide reliable, clean power to the Texas grid, supporting the state's growing energy demand and commitment to sustainability.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday, October 29, brought together local officials, partners, and community members for a program and site tours at 19450 New Colony Road in Bell County. Stillhouse Solar represents more than $370 million in private investment and the creation of over 320 construction jobs, many filled by local workers.

The completion of Stillhouse Solar marks another step forward in Matrix Renewables' U.S. growth strategy and reinforces the company's commitment to expanding access to clean, affordable energy. As Texas continues to lead the nation in renewable generation, Matrix Renewables remains focused on building strong partnerships that deliver environmental, economic, and community benefits for decades to come.

"The completion of Stillhouse Solar marks an exciting milestone for both Matrix Renewables and the Bell County community," said Cindy Tindell, Managing Director and Head of U.S. for Matrix Renewables, the project's owner. "Texas continues to be a leader in clean, domestic renewable energy, and projects like Stillhouse demonstrate how clean power can strengthen local economies while advancing our shared sustainability goals. We're proud to partner with our contractor SOLV Energy, and our local stakeholders and financial partners on this important achievement."

SOLV Energy provided EPC services for the PV solar field, high-voltage substation, and SCADA systems, and will continue to support the project through long-term operations and maintenance. "Stillhouse supports Texas's growing energy needs and reflects our commitment to community investment and the hard work of our teams," said Kevin Deters, Chief Operating Officer at SOLV Energy. "We're proud to deliver our first project with Matrix Renewables and to help expand the state's clean energy footprint."

A Milestone for Clean Energy in Texas

Stillhouse Solar adds new renewable generation capacity to the ERCOT grid, contributing to Texas's ongoing leadership in utility-scale solar development. In addition to providing clean, reliable electricity, the project will generate long-term tax revenue and income for local landowners while diversifying Bell County's energy infrastructure.

