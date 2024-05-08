MATRIX RENEWABLES SECURES €300 MILLION GREEN AND SUSTAINABLE CORPORATE FINANCING WITH SANTANDER CIB

MADRID, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Renewables ("Matrix"), the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking ("Santander CIB") have successfully closed a €300 million corporate debt financing. The financing will allow Matrix to expedite the growth of its platform by allocating funds towards the construction of its advanced development portfolio in all of its existing markets, including Spain, US, Italy and Chile. Matrix, a leader in ESG practices, successfully secured this financing as Green and Sustainability-Linked, aligning it with the Green and Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles.

This facility is central to Matrix Renewables' strategic goal of long-term growth, optimization of the equity deployed, and management of its renewable energy generation projects. It capitalizes on its existing advanced development portfolio comprising of 2.5GW out of the 14GW total portfolio across Matrix geographies.

Luis Sabate, President of Matrix Renewables, emphasized the significance of this milestone for the company: "This facility reinforces Matrix Renewables' position as a leader in the renewable energy sector and accelerates the deployment of clean energy resources". Nicolas Navas, CFO, remarked: "This achievement strengthens our standing in the sector and reaffirms the trust and confidence placed in us by Santander CIB. We are grateful to the committed team at Santander CIB for their partnership."

Benoît Felix, Global Head of Structured Finance at Santander CIB said: "This financing allows the bank to advance in its aim of promoting the use of renewable energy by providing financing support, reinforcing Banco Santander's commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, and aligning with its goal of achieving a more efficient and responsible economy."

Matrix was advised by Clifford Chance's Madrid Office and Santander CIB was advised by Linklaters, also in Madrid, on the legal side and E&Y as Valuation Advisor and financial model auditor.

About Matrix Renewables

Matrix Renewables is a renewable energy platform created and backed by global alternative asset manager TPG and its $19 billion impact-investing platform TPG Rise. Matrix Renewables' current portfolio is comprised of 14 GW of solar, storage and green hydrogen projects in Europe, United States, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.matrixrenewables.com or send an email to [email protected]

About Santander

Banco Santander (SAN SM, STD US, BNC LN) is a leading commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain and one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. The group's activities are consolidated into five global businesses: Retail & Commercial Banking, Digital Consumer Bank, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Wealth Management & Insurance and Payments (PagoNxt and Cards). This operating model allows the bank to better leverage its unique combination of global scale and local leadership. Santander aims to be the best open financial services platform providing services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, financial institutions and governments. The bank's purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. Santander is building a more responsible bank and has made a number of commitments to support this objective, including raising €220 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2030. In the first quarter of 2024, Banco Santander had €1.3 trillion in total funds, 166 million customers, 8,400 branches and 211,000 employees.

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) is Santander's global division that supports corporate and institutional clients, offering tailored services and value-added wholesale products suited to their complexity and sophistication, as well as to responsible banking standards that contribute to the progress of society.+

