Matrix Surgical USA Announces New Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Brazil

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Surgical USA (www.matrixsurgicalusa.com), a leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of craniomaxillofacial implants, announced today the establishment of their first international wholly owned subsidiary under Matrix Surgical Holdings, LLC in Brazil.

The company currently serves more than 50 countries around the world through a distribution network. This expansion marks a crucial step in the company's strategy to serve the global healthcare market.

Founded in 2012 at the Global Center for Medical Innovation (GCMI) in Atlanta, Matrix Surgical USA leveraged the center's comprehensive resources to develop its innovative porous, high-density polyethylene craniofacial implants. The company's remarkable journey from a startup to a global surgical device company is a testament to visionary leadership and strategic growth initiatives.

According to founder and CEO John O'Shaughnessy, "The creation of our Brazilian subsidiary, our first outside the USA, represents a tremendous milestone for our young company. Matrix Surgical do Brasil will allow us to increase penetration for our implantable devices not only inside Brazil but also throughout the entire Southern Cone of South America by having inventory, personnel, and other assets in the region. Furthermore, having a local presence allows us to work more closely with our distributor network and surgeon partners on enhancing medical education, product development, and bringing other innovative ideas to fruition. We are grateful to all of our collaborators, whose hard work, dedication and expertise have made this possible."

The leadership team has emphasized rigorous product development, quality assurance and market responsiveness. This new presence in Brazil extends regulatory jurisdiction and allows Matrix Surgical USA to provide enhanced support to clinicians using the company's products in Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

This significant milestone highlights the company's successful expansion strategy and its commitment to addressing worldwide healthcare needs. With the subsidiary in Brazil, and a long-term commitment to the region, total company sales are expected to double over the next three years.

About Matrix Surgical USA

Matrix Surgical USA is a privately owned American company dedicated to the design, production, marketing and distribution of sterile, biocompatible craniofacial implants. Matrix Surgical USA offers its products to healthcare providers in the United States and in more than 45 countries around the world. Learn more at www.MatrixSurgicalUSA.com .

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION,

CONTACT MARIA MARTIN @ 404.855.4592

SOURCE Matrix Surgical USA