Matrix Trade Institute Aims to Close Local Skills Gap for Auto Mechanics

Matrix Trade Institute's 20-week accelerated auto mechanic training program serves as a great point of entry for young men and women interested in pursuing a career in auto repair. As the fastest, most efficient auto mechanic training program in Ohio, Matrix Trade Institute boasts impressive statistics:

100% of students have landed paid internships within the first couple weeks of the program.

100% graduation rate.

100% of students have secured full-time employment upon graduation- most offering full tuition reimbursement.

"We're all about igniting careers," says Matrix Trade Institute Co-Founder Dustin Peugeot. "If you want to learn the trade, we can get you there faster and more efficiently with interactive learning technology and hands-on skill and efficiency training."

Matrix Trade Institute also provides training to local dealerships and auto repair shops, helping them increase the efficiency of their workforce while improving retention and recruiting efforts with UpSkill Efficiency Bootcamps. Through upskilling and efficiency training, Matrix Trade Institute has increased productivity, wages, and growth opportunities within progressive organizations including Penske, Conrad's, Sunnyside, and more.

"A shop that focuses on retaining employees by prioritizing growth through focused, off-site, hands-on education never has a recruitment problem," Peugeot says. "That's what we're designed for. We're the lever businesses need to be better than the competition, produce more today, and prepare for tomorrow as the talent gap widens."

Matrix Trade Institute has increased productivity and built brighter futures for young mechanics.

About Matrix Trade Institute

Founded in 2018, Matrix Trade Institute is a revolutionary auto mechanic training program located in Beachwood, Ohio. Our approach to technician training is designed to meet the demand for efficient entry-level mechanics using interactive learning technology, hands-on repetitions and efficiency training to help employers retain and grow them into the next generation of loyal, well-compensated, leading automotive technicians. For more information on Matrix Trade Institute, please visit https://www.matrixtradeinstitute.com.

