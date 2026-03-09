Matrix USA Unifies Global Data & AI Practice to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix USA today announced the formation of Matrix USA Data Services, a global practice that unifies the company's data, AI, and digital transformation expertise to satisfy growing demand by enterprise and mid-market firms. Focused on industries like construction, CPG, financial services, insurance, and healthcare, the practice helps enterprises overcome AI adoption hurdles and scale responsibly.

Databricks reports that 85% of AI initiatives fail to reach production most often due to fragmented data, unclear governance, and premature scaling. Matrix Data Services helps organizations address these challenges through end-to-end delivery, including data foundations, governance, advanced analytics, AI / ML, digital transformation, system implementation, cloud architecture, and data engineering.

Key offerings include:

AI Readiness Blueprint to establish priorities and data requirements

to establish priorities and data requirements AI Governance Workshop to define ownership and decision-making

to define ownership and decision-making Cloud data platform architecture design and migration delivery

design and migration delivery Data products and GenAI user journeys

Matrix Data Services builds on years of success delivering AI and data solutions that help global enterprises scale transformation across CPG, construction, financial services, and other regulated industries.

"Organizations feel the pressure to adopt AI but many lack the capabilities to scale it effectively," said Lior Blik, CEO of Matrix USA and Magic Software. "Our success and growth in delivering impactful AI solutions over the years led us to formalize this effort as Matrix Data Services. Under Gil Rozen's leadership, we're providing a clear, end-to-end path."

Gil Rozen, VP Data and AI, said "In 2025, we successfully scaled our global AI practice and delivered results for industry leaders. Now, we're doubling down, combining elite talent and emerging tech to help our clients unlock real business value and scale with confidence."

Since 2001, Matrix has delivered AI and data solutions across the globe. This launch marks the next chapter: a fully unified, outcomes-driven practice aligning our top talent, platforms, and expertise under the global COO, Anshul Arora.

About Matrix USA

Matrix USA is a publicly traded global tech company founded in 2001, active in over 40 countries, with ~18,000 employees and 1,000+ projects delivered. Clients span healthcare, fintech, retail, investment banking, CPG, and construction, supported by strategic alliances with Databricks, Dataiku, and others. www.matrix-ifs.com

