MatrixPoint Consulting Launches New Marketing AI Accelerator

News provided by

MatrixPoint Consulting

Nov 18, 2025, 11:20 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixPoint, a digital strategy consultancy, today announced the launch of its Marketing AI Accelerator, a new offering that helps marketing leaders cut through the complexity of AI adoption by starting with a curated library of proven use cases to quickly identify and prioritize high-impact solutions.

The Marketing AI Accelerator is built around a structured and pragmatic approach that helps organizations understand where AI can support marketing priorities. Instead of relying solely on high-level evaluations, MatrixPoint engages teams with proven AI use cases and works backward to assess organizational readiness.

"Many of the brand leaders we work with are under pressure to demonstrate their progress on AI, but face competing priorities and unclear paths forward," said Eran Goren, Managing Principal at MatrixPoint Consulting. "The Marketing AI Accelerator provides senior leaders with a clear framework for determining how AI can be applied quickly and effectively across their business."

The Marketing AI Accelerator follows a three-phase structure: a discovery and prioritization workshop, a Return and Readiness measurement phase, and a detailed implementation roadmap for top AI opportunities.

"Most organizations spend months on readiness assessments without validating whether their AI initiatives will actually solve business problems," said Steve King, Principal at MatrixPoint Consulting. "We reverse that. We start with a library of proven use cases that have delivered real results, then quickly identify the ones that are right for your organization."

To accompany the launch, MatrixPoint has published a white paper, "The Use Case Advantage: How Leading CMOs Prioritize Marketing AI Initiatives," which outlines a practical framework for identifying and prioritizing AI opportunities that align with business objectives and organizational capabilities. Learn more: https://thematrixpoint.com/marketing-ai-accelerator-general

About MatrixPoint Consulting

MatrixPoint is a marketing transformation consultancy that empowers businesses to achieve more. Leveraging deep industry expertise across media, strategy, technology, and data privacy, MatrixPoint identifies key opportunities for optimization and efficiency. The consultancy provides bespoke solutions that help organizations pivot confidently, uncover new approaches, and realize the full potential of their data and resources.

SOURCE MatrixPoint Consulting

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

MatrixPoint Welcomes Steve King as Principal of Marketing & Management Consulting

MatrixPoint Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve King as Principal of Marketing & Management Consulting. With over 25 years of...

JayMarc Homes Selects MatrixPoint Consulting to Lead Strategic Marketing Initiatives

JayMarc Homes, a premier custom home builder in the Greater Seattle area, has selected MatrixPoint Consulting, a data-centric marketing and media...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Advertising

Advertising

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics