MatrixPoint Consulting Launches New Marketing AI Accelerator

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixPoint, a digital strategy consultancy, today announced the launch of its Marketing AI Accelerator, a new offering that helps marketing leaders cut through the complexity of AI adoption by starting with a curated library of proven use cases to quickly identify and prioritize high-impact solutions.

The Marketing AI Accelerator is built around a structured and pragmatic approach that helps organizations understand where AI can support marketing priorities. Instead of relying solely on high-level evaluations, MatrixPoint engages teams with proven AI use cases and works backward to assess organizational readiness.

"Many of the brand leaders we work with are under pressure to demonstrate their progress on AI, but face competing priorities and unclear paths forward," said Eran Goren, Managing Principal at MatrixPoint Consulting. "The Marketing AI Accelerator provides senior leaders with a clear framework for determining how AI can be applied quickly and effectively across their business."

The Marketing AI Accelerator follows a three-phase structure: a discovery and prioritization workshop, a Return and Readiness measurement phase, and a detailed implementation roadmap for top AI opportunities.

"Most organizations spend months on readiness assessments without validating whether their AI initiatives will actually solve business problems," said Steve King, Principal at MatrixPoint Consulting. "We reverse that. We start with a library of proven use cases that have delivered real results, then quickly identify the ones that are right for your organization."

To accompany the launch, MatrixPoint has published a white paper, "The Use Case Advantage: How Leading CMOs Prioritize Marketing AI Initiatives," which outlines a practical framework for identifying and prioritizing AI opportunities that align with business objectives and organizational capabilities. Learn more: https://thematrixpoint.com/marketing-ai-accelerator-general

About MatrixPoint Consulting

MatrixPoint is a marketing transformation consultancy that empowers businesses to achieve more. Leveraging deep industry expertise across media, strategy, technology, and data privacy, MatrixPoint identifies key opportunities for optimization and efficiency. The consultancy provides bespoke solutions that help organizations pivot confidently, uncover new approaches, and realize the full potential of their data and resources.

