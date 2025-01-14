MatrixSpace Appoints Wesley Boyd as VP and General Manager of Radar System Business Unit

Increases Leadership Bench to Support Growth

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the growing momentum of its advanced AI-sensing radar solutions, MatrixSpace has appointed Wes Boyd as Vice President and General Manager of Radar Systems. He will lead radar system products and operations to accelerate the company's growth domestically and internationally.

Wesley Boyd, VP and General Manager, Radar Systems, MatrixSpace

Wes joins MatrixSpace from a 24-year career at Skyworks Solutions, a leading global RF Semiconductor company where he was Vice President of Connectivity. He brings a consistent track record of building new product businesses and growing them to large scale in complex RF products.

MatrixSpace is a leader in AI-enabled sensing solutions. Products combine cutting-edge radar sensors, other sensor types, and AI edge processing to sense, detect, and classify objects in any outdoor situation.

Quote from Greg Waters, CEO MatrixSpace

"We're proud to add the talent and experience of Wes Boyd to an already formidable leadership team. This year begins a sharp growth trajectory for MatrixSpace, and we have the bench strength across multiple disciplines to deliver it strongly."

Quote from Wes Boyd, Vice President and General Manager of Radar Systems, MatrixSpace

"MatrixSpace is setting new standards in advanced radar innovations, addressing a range of use cases previously thought impossible. This makes it an exciting time to join the team and play a significant role in helping to take it to the next level of growth and innovation."

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace products allow customers to detect more and decide faster, in any type of outdoor environment. Our AI sensing can go anywhere, no cloud required. www.matrixspace.com

MatrixSpace

