Matson Community Giving Tops $3.7 Million in 2017

"One of our core values at Matson is contributing positively to the communities in which we work and live. It's not a slogan; we try to live our values and last year, I'm proud to say on behalf of all Matson employees, we contributed more than ever," said Matt Cox, chairman and CEO.

Matson Giving in 2017 supported community resources in human services; youth development / recreation; community improvement / disaster preparedness; education; cultural programs and the arts; environmental preservation; agriculture and nutrition; and maritime safety.

Among the notable grants last year, Matson donated $107,500 to United Way chapters in Hawaii, and generous employee donations pushed that total to $160,000. Additional funding also was directed to dozens of United Way member charities.

Other substantial grants in Hawaii went to support the Bishop Museum's programs and collections ($100,000); to the American Red Cross - Hawaii Chapter on the occasion of its Centennial ($40,000); and to the Hawaii State Department of Education for its Beginning Teacher Summer Academies ($23,000).

Across many geographic areas, Matson supported the American Red Cross ($61,000); the Navy League of the United States ($46,000); the American Heart Association ($37,000) and the Coast Guard Foundation ($26,000).

Matson's environmental program, Ka Ipu 'Aina (container for the land), marked its 16th year by partnering with 135 Hawaii organizations – generally sports and student groups – each earning $1,000 for weekend clean-ups, removing trash and debris from public areas. The company's companion program on Guam, Adahi I Tano' (caring for the land), marked its fifth year by supporting 24 local organizations. Between the two programs, Matson supported volunteer efforts aimed at caring for the environment an average of three times per week in 2017.

Detailed information on Matson's 2017 giving is available in its annual giving report, Manifest, posted on the company's website at https://www.matson.com/foundation/index.html

