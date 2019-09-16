Matson Logistics Deploys BlackBerry Radar Asset Tracking to Improve Container Utilization and Shipment Visibility for Customers

WATERLOO, Ontario and CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Matson Logistics, a subsidiary of Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), announced today that the company has deployed BlackBerry Radar-M across its entire fleet of its domestic intermodal containers.

The BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution will provide Matson Logistics with near real-time information such as location, motion, mileage, temperature, humidity, door open/close status, and utilized cube space, all on an intuitive on-line dashboard. The devices collect up to 100x more data than conventional GPS-based track and trace solutions while installation takes less than 10-minutes. With a premium battery that has three times the energy capacity of many competitive solutions, the solution is reliable and long-lasting, requires no recharging and is virtually maintenance free.

Matson Logistics also affixed 'Powered by BlackBerry Radar' decals on the doors of each container, highlighting some of the solution's benefits that will provide enhanced visibility to their assets for both their operations and their customers.

The deployment marks the first time that a BlackBerry Radar customer has visibly branded their assets to let people know that they use the smart, IoT-based monitoring tool to improve fleet utilization and operational efficiency.

"Before we chose BlackBerry Radar for our containers, we tested several products," said Keith Crenshaw, AVP, Procurement & Pricing, Matson Logistics. "BlackBerry Radar proved both reliable and easy to integrate with our systems, with the added benefit of having a small profile when installed on the containers. The data tell us precise container location, whether the container is loaded or empty, and also generates notifications when the doors open or close."

He added, "The reports feature enables us to increase efficiencies and improve utilization. This technology is a service differentiator for us, and will help us better serve our customers."

"We're proud that Matson Logistics, known for its service excellence, has selected BlackBerry Radar as its asset monitoring solution," said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry. "BlackBerry Radar is a secure, reliable, and easy-to-implement solution that provides fleet operators with data-driven insights into their cargo and mobile assets, enabling business owners to make smarter decisions."

To find out more about BlackBerry Radar, visit www.blackberry.com/radar.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Matson Logistics

Matson Logistics serves a broad mix of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors with freight transportation across North America including "any size, any distance" truck haulage and intermodal rail service using all Class I providers.

Our warehouses are located in the heavyweight zones of key ports and provide inventory receiving, storage, and distribution for domestic and imported food and beverages, electronics, white goods, toys, and other high-value consumer and commercial products.

Across Asia, we partner with importers to streamline overseas sourcing, from factory orders to final delivery. By combining supply chain services and multimodal transportation with process expertise and digital data management, Matson Logistics helps clients make significant and lasting improvements to their sourcing and distribution networks.

We are part of Matson, Inc., a 137-year-old ocean transportation carrier that connects more than 40 ports throughout the Pacific, including those in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia, Polynesia, Australasia, Japan, and China.NYSE: MATX. www.Matson.com

