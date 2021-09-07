Matson Money Honored in ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2021 as a Leader in Wealth Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson Money, a wealth management and investor coaching firm with $9.6 billion in assets under management*, has been honored in several categories of ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2021, a new program recognizing top-performing wealth management industry participants. Matson Money Founder and CEO Mark Matson was recognized for his "Executive Leadership." Josh Crawford, Vice President of Coaching, won for his "Thought Leadership & Education," and Matson Money, also won an award for its "Thought Leadership & Education" as an RIA firm.

Now in its first year, the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES program is designed to honor firms and individuals in the wealth management space that are driving the wealth, investment and retirement industry forward in ways that resonate most with advisors. Members of the Class of 2021 were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the industry, as well as by the ThinkAdvisor editorial team.

Since Matson Money's inception in 1991, the firm has helped thousands of advisors and their clients rethink investing and transform their relationships with money. Mark Matson and Josh Crawford lead the firm's educational events for investors and advisors, including the innovative American Dream Experience, a two-and-a-half-day seminar where investors and advisors can encounter clear, life-altering truths about economics and investing and discover their true purpose for money.

"During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as fluctuating markets and headlines caused widespread fear and panic, our coaching mission and methodology at Matson Money became more important than ever before," said Mr. Matson. "Over the course of the last year and a half, our team has been instrumental in supporting advisors across the country in both coaching their clients through times of market volatility and the overall growth of their businesses. It is incredibly gratifying to be honored by ThinkAdvisor, and I look forward to continuing our work with advisors and investors."

As CEO of Matson Money, Mark is a champion of the firm's mission to empower families in discovering their true purpose for money by transforming the investing experience, leaving them with freedom, fulfillment, and love. Mark also oversees the firm's globally diversified structured funds that are geared toward helping investors capture market rates of return while providing advisors with cost, trading, and rebalancing efficiencies. As Vice President of Coaching, Josh Crawford leads Matson Money's team of world-premiere investor coaches while also managing over 100 unaffiliated advisors. Josh develops, implements, and manages advisor training and development programs designed to elevate advisors' leadership capacities and catalyze breakthroughs in their business performance.

"It is an honor to be able to create and lead Matson Money's American Dream Experience, where I can empower families in discovering a whole new world of investing, while also supporting them in finding their true purpose for money," said Mr. Crawford. "It's extraordinary to have the firm, myself, and Mark recognized by ThinkAdvisor for our commitment to empowering families to realize their American Dreams."

Matson Money's next American Dream Experience will take place virtually on October 7 & 8 and the evening of the 11th. The team is planning its next live event for January 2022.

About Matson Money

Matson Money is an asset management and advisor coaching firm that provides outsourced investment management, education and tools to over 500 advisory practices across the U.S. The firm, which has $9.6 billion in assets under management * adheres to a highly disciplined, structured investing methodology integrating Nobel Prize-winning academic investing principles, leading behavioral science, and financial coaching to help investors achieve peace of mind around their money while pursuing their life's purpose. Since Matson Money's inception in 1991, the firm has helped thousands of advisors and their clients rethink investing and transform their relationships with money. Matson Money leads educational events for investors and advisors called The American Dream Experience, where investors can encounter clear, life-altering truths about economics and investing and engage in a profound exploration of their family's financial future. The firm has offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Mason, Ohio. Learn more at www.matsonmoney.com.

* AUM as of September 1, 2021.

Disclosures

All investing involves risks and costs. No investment strategy, including asset allocation and diversification strategies, can ensure peace of mind, guarantee profit, or protect against loss.

