MATSON NEW VESSEL CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM MARKS TWO MILESTONES

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. ("Matson"; NYSE: MATX) today marked two milestones in its fleet renewal program with the beginning of hull assembly on the second of three new LNG powered "Aloha Class" containerships designed for its Hawaii and China-Long Beach Express (CLX) services, and the start of construction on its third new vessel at Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. (HSPI) in Pennsylvania.

At a steel-cutting ceremony marking the official start of construction on the third of three new containerships being built for Matson at Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, the honor of starting the shipyard’s plasma cutter on the first steel plate was given to Dan Massoni, Matson’s Vessel Engineering Manager based in Philadelphia. May 5, 2026. Photo credit: Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.

A small shipyard ceremony to mark the dock mounting of the first grand block assembly of the second new vessel was followed by the cutting of steel plates to initiate work to build the third vessel.

The three new Jones Act-compliant vessels, representing an investment of approximately $1 billion, will match the size and speed of Matson's two existing Aloha Class ships, Daniel K. Inouye, and Kaimana Hila, which entered service in 2018 and 2019, respectively, as the largest containerships ever constructed in the U.S.

Matson expects to receive the first new vessel in the first quarter of 2027 with subsequent deliveries in the third quarter of 2027 and second quarter of 2028, respectively.

With a carrying capacity of 3,600 TEU,* the 854-foot Aloha Class vessels are designed to operate at speeds in excess of 23 knots in support of Matson's service hallmark – fast and reliable delivery of goods, while incorporating the latest energy-efficient technologies to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The three new Aloha Class ships will replace three vessels currently deployed in Matson's Hawaii and CLX services.

HPSI is a leading U.S. commercial shipyard constructing vessels for operation in the domestic Jones Act trade lanes. Prior to Matson's current Aloha L Class project, the shipyard delivered four Jones Act containerships for Matson between 2003 and 2006, and two additional containerships in 2018 and 2019, which were the first Aloha Class vessels.

* TEU = Twenty-foot Equivalent Units, the standard unit of measurement for container capacity

About Matson

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, which includes cargo from other Asia origins, provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

About Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. is a leading U.S. shipbuilder with a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility that has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of ocean-going merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going U.S. Jones Act commercial ships since 2000.

The shipyard is part of Hanwha Group, a multinational company with a robust network of affiliates in the energy, ocean, aerospace, finance, and retail & services industries.

For more information, visit www.hanwhaphillyshipyard.com.

Investor Relations inquiries: Justin Schoenberg Matson, Inc. 510.628.4234 [email protected] News Media inquiries: Keoni Wagner Matson, Inc. 510.628.4534 [email protected]

SOURCE Matson, Inc.