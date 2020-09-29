Matson Sets Sail with MatsonVintageArt.com

Drawing from Matson's extensive archive, MatsonVintageArt.com offers more than 100 authentic images from Matson's hotel and cruise ship era, the early 1920s to the 1970s, carefully restored by our archivist. The selection features exquisite works from Edward Steichen, John Kelly, Eugene Savage, and more. Included in the curated collection are vibrant advertisements, photographs, illustrations, promotional travel art, and menu cover artwork that captures the glamour and allure of the golden age of Pacific travel.

Now, for the first time, stunning reproductions are available for purchase direct from the source in multiple sizes and printed on premium paper or stretched ready-to-hang museum grade canvas. Gift cards are also available online to celebrate any occasion.

"I love the process of restoring Matson's vintage art and bringing it back to life," said Matson's archivist Lynn Blocker Krantz. "We look forward to sharing more treasures from the archive at MatsonVintageArt.com soon."

Matson was instrumental in the development of tourism in Hawaii and the South Pacific. Matson Lines cruise ships, including Lurline, Matsonia, Monterey, and Mariposa, transported passengers in style from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii and other exotic Pacific ports of call. In Hawaii, luxury accommodations were provided both afloat and ashore at Matson's hotels, The Royal Hawaiian, Moana Surfrider, and Princess Kaiulani.

Visit MatsonVintageArt.com today to bring the spirit of Hawaii and the South Pacific to your home or office.

