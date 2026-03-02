Matson to Introduce Enhanced Intermodal Cargo Security Program

HONOLULU, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rise of theft from intermodal cargo industrywide, Matson, Inc. ("Matson") today announced that it has partnered with BNSF Railway and War-Lok to introduce a new, enhanced cargo security program that will add two layers of protection to the majority of its international intermodal cargo at no cost to its customers, beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

Matson vessel Kaimana Hila arriving at the carrier’s Long Beach Terminal.

Matson will deploy War–Lok security devices on every international container moving from Los Angeles to all BNSF network destinations including Chicago, Memphis, and Dallas, delivering the first new layer of cargo protection.

The program also features a unique agreement with BNSF Railway to position Matson containers in the lower well of international intermodal rail cars, enhancing security from Los Angeles to Chicago. The same protection will apply to cargo moving through the Chicago gateway to select Eastern U.S. destinations up to the BNSF interchange point.

"Matson has a long history of industry leadership and pioneering customer focused innovation, and this is the latest example," said John Lauer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We're raising the bar with what we believe to be the most comprehensive carrier–led intermodal security program in the market—setting a new standard for cargo protection.

"For key destinations encompassing the majority of our inland intermodal markets, Matson customers will receive these enhanced security measures at no additional charge.

"While no security system can eliminate all risk, these added measures significantly reduce exposure to theft and reinforce Matson's commitment to protecting customer cargo throughout the inland journey." Lauer said.

Matson operates the two leading expedited services in the Transpacific trade lane. Its China-Long Beach Express (CLX) and Matson Asia Express (MAX) services each provide weekly departures with industry leading ocean transit times from China and key Southeast Asia origins, as well as unmatched destination services with same or next-day freight availability including 100% wheeled operations at its off-dock container yards.

About Matson

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, which includes cargo from other Asia origins, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

