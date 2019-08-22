MATT Construction Chairman & CEO Announces USC Paul J. Matt Visionary Architect Scholarship Fund

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven F. Matt, Chairman and CEO of MATT Construction, is proud to announce the establishment of the USC Paul J. Matt Visionary Architect Scholarship Fund.

MATT Construction and USC established the scholarship fund in honor of Steve Matt's late father and MATT Construction co-founder, Paul Matt, who passed away in 2017. Over the course of his lifetime, Paul's portfolio grew to over 450 completed buildings, including many iconic structures that transformed the Downtown L.A. skyline—an achievement that won him unanimous selection by Engineering News-Record (ENR), the definitive publication for the engineering and construction industry, as the recipient of its 2015 Southern California Legacy Award. "Paul was a master-builder widely recognized for his creativity and innovation in realizing challenging designs. He was equally known for his exceptional respect for architects, and the extraordinary collaborative efforts he made to help them bring their design visions to life. He was definitely an 'architect's builder,'" said Steve Matt.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a student in the USC School of Architecture, based on a combination of financial need and demonstrated talent. Use of the award is unrestricted. "I know Paul would be very happy to see his legacy being continued by supporting the development of talented young architects," Steve Matt said.

Milton S. F. Curry, USC School of Architecture Dean, affirmed the positive impact of the gift, saying, "USC School of Architecture is honored to be the recipient of the Paul J. Matt Visionary Architect Scholarship Fund. This Fund is a wonderful demonstration of MATT Construction's longtime support of USC Architecture and commitment to future generations. We are excited to recognize the first Paul J. Matt Scholar this fall through whom Steve's thoughtful tribute to his father's legacy will be carried forward."

The scholarship celebrates the warm relationship the Matt family and MATT Construction have maintained with USC over the years. MATT Construction has built several buildings for the university, including the USC Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center and the USC School of Cinematic Arts; performed historic renovations on Mudd Hall; and added a floor to Watt Hall – home to the USC School of Architecture – in the midst of a busy, densely built, operational campus. MATT Construction also numbers several USC alumni on its staff.

An incoming Master of Architecture student will be the first recipient of the annual $10,000 Matt Scholarship, and they will receive the award for each of the three years of their master's program (Fall 2019 through Spring 2022).

About MATT Construction:

MATT Construction is a family- and employee-owned general contractor that has built some of the most iconic buildings in California, such as the Broad and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. For two consecutive years, AIA awarded MATT the Building Team of the Year Award for "excellence in design collaboration." In 2010 and again in 2017, MATT received the AIA | Presidential Award for "contributions and commitment which have enriched the practice of architecture and the built environment." Founded in 1991, MATT has four offices serving the Bay Area, Santa Barbara, and the greater Los Angeles/Orange County area.

About USC School of Architecture:

With a legacy of design excellence and innovation dating back to its founding in 1919, the USC School of Architecture is dedicated to architecture instruction and the production of scholarly research and creative work that is influential in architecture and related fields. Academic programs—including professional degrees in architecture and landscape architecture + urbanism—are organized around five sub-disciplinary areas: architecture, landscape architecture, urbanism, building science, and heritage conservation. As an academic cultural institution located in South Los Angeles, USC Architecture is comprised of over 700 students and over 100 faculty. The School has a global presence in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

SOURCE MATT Construction