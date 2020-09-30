Matt Cooley joins SKAEL as President and Chief Operating Officer

SKAEL's vision is to help people work smarter by intelligently combining human and digital employees to build a more efficient and happier modern workforce. Established in 2016, the company has 26 employees and has received investment totalling $4.1M from firms including Bonfire Ventures, Daher Capital, Backend Capital, RIDE Ventures, StratMinds VC, Buffalo Ventures and others.

Matt Cooley is a veteran SaaS leader with a focus on scaling early stage technology businesses. As a member of the initial leadership team at New Relic, Cooley built and managed the global sales team, driving the company from $0 to $100M in revenue which in turn led to a multi-billion dollar initial public offering in 2014. Most recently Matt served as Chief Revenue Officer at Quip, which was acquired by Salesforce for $750M in 2016. Cooley has also led go-to-market organizations at Citrix Systems and at Mixpanel.

"I am very excited to join SKAEL," said Cooley. "At SKAEL I see strong similarities to the early days of New Relic, namely a great combination of powerful technology and super smart team in a new, fast-growing market. SKAEL has a great opportunity to become one of the leading hyperautomation companies and I look forward to serving as a leader on this journey."

"In a very short timeline SKAEL has built a technology platform that enables our customers to help their people work smarter by automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks," said Nadimpalli. "Matt's leadership experience and growth mindset are exactly what I'm looking for at SKAEL as we embark on a period of rapid expansion and success."

SKAEL's mission is to deliver better user - centric outcomes through intelligent cognitive automation, empowering a synergistic human digital workforce. The company's unique Digital Employee technology maps to any organization's existing processes, onboarding and completing tasks in minutes. The company has been headquartered in San Francisco since its founding in 2016.

