Matt Damon Receives the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award for His Global Impact in Increasing Access to Safe Water and Sanitation

The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award recognizes prominent individuals who use their influence to inspire social action and provides $250,000 in unrestricted funding to advance their mission and scale their work, along with valuable development resources and partnership opportunities. In 2023, the Elevate Prize Foundation presented the award to Michael J. Fox in recognition of his work toward accelerating new therapies and a cure for Parkinson's disease.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award and support their mission to Make Good Famous. It's a mission I profoundly believe in – solving the global water and sanitation crisis needs to be center stage," said Water.org Co-Founder Matt Damon. "I am pledging the funds to Water.org to help reach 50,000 people across 11 different countries with safe water or sanitation. This award strengthens our resolve to keep pushing for a world where everyone has access to safe water, and to help everyone see the role they can play in ending the global water crisis."

Since its inception, Water.org has been at the forefront of addressing the global water crisis, positively impacting millions of lives through WaterCredit, an innovative, scalable financing solution designed to help people in developing countries gain access to safe water and sanitation. It leverages small, affordable loans to enable individuals and communities to make essential water and sanitation improvements. Unlike traditional charity models, WaterCredit empowers people to address their needs sustainably through microfinancing.

"Matt Damon exemplifies the spirit of the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award. His dedication to solving one of the world's most pressing issues—safe water and sanitation—is not only admirable but has created a ripple effect of positive change across the globe," said Elevate Prize Foundation Founder Joseph Deitch. "And it's a true testament to the power of bringing visibility to work happening on the ground—through the innovation of Water.org and Matt's dedication to amplifying the issue, the organization has reached more than half of its impact in the last five years alone. We look forward to collaborating with Matt and Water.org in helping continue to realize their goal of making water and sanitation accessible to 100 million people, driving social and systemic change, and inspiring others to be a part of the solution."

The Elevate Prize Foundation continues its mission to catalyze social good by increasing the visibility of changemakers and inspiring others to action. Each year, the Foundation also celebrates community leaders who are making a significant impact worldwide through the Elevate Prize, providing them with substantial financial support and tailored services to help them amplify their stories, broaden their reach, and deepen their impact in making a positive difference in the world.

The next cohort of Elevate Prize winners is slated to be announced in February 2024. Each Elevate Prize winner will receive an unrestricted grant of $300,000, as well as two years of tailored support and resources, which include a combination of communications strategy, branding, social media training, and leadership development – all designed to help share their stories, reach a wider audience, deepen their impact, and ultimately Make Good Famous.

Founded in 2019 by businessman and philanthropist Joseph Deitch, The Elevate Prize Foundation is a global nonprofit that empowers social entrepreneurs and activists by providing them with the resources they need to amplify their impact. The Foundation's signature program is its annual Elevate Prize, which is awarded to 10 or more global leaders tackling pressing issues in innovative ways. The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, another one of the Foundation's programs, recognizes prominent individuals for their commitment to inspiring global social action and using their influence for the good of humanity. In 2022, the Foundation launched the Elevate Prize GET LOUD Award, a monthly grant to fuel grassroots movements and organizers on the frontlines committed to collective action and building power among communities. For more information, visit www.elevateprize.org and follow @ElevatePrize on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 60 million lives around the world through access to safe water or sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 30 years, Water.org has helped give women hope, children health, and families bright futures. Learn more at https://water.org.

