Matt Frattura joins Global Media as executive vice president

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announces the hiring of Matt Frattura as executive vice president of Global Media. As a leader with Global Media, Frattura will provide clients with a wholistic view of their direct response television strategy, spend and results.

Bringing more than 15 years of media planning and buying experience to the role, Frattura joins Global Media from Data Axle where he led the Apogee multichannel cooperative database as chief strategy officer. Prior to Data Axle, Frattura served as director at Paradysz Matera, working with many of the nation's largest and most prestigious charitable and political fundraising organizations.

"Direct response television is an important acquisition channel for sustainers in the nonprofit sector. I knew we needed a leader like Matt Frattura who can help clients maximize their connected TV acquisition strategies," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Our direct response television agency business has grown tremendously, and I am excited that Matt has joined us to help Global Media clients take their programs to new levels."

Global Media provides strategic services to manage all aspects of integrated direct response media programming for clients, including creative development, launch, analysis, ongoing day-to-day management and reporting. These services help optimize call centers and digital platforms, establish acknowledgment and premium fulfillment processes, improve data flow and more.

"I'm excited to join Global Media as the direct response television industry is evolving to encompass the growing ways people are consuming information. Being part of a team that is designing engagement from creative all the way through acknowledgement while maximizing results and building brand loyalty with sustainer donors is a unique opportunity," said Frattura. "I look forward to working directly with Global Media clients to provide data-driven, direct response television strategies to maximize the impact of storytelling and results."

Frattura graduated from New York's Iona College with a bachelor's degree in management and lives on the south shore of Long Island with his wife and three daughters.

About Global Media

Global Media, a Moore company, is the leading provider of omnichannel acquisition services for nonprofits. The company provides clients with a wholistic view of their media strategy, spend and results across television, digital and offline channels. Strategy is driven through analysis of data comprising results from millions of direct response advertising commercial placements and donor communications every year. This approach ensures every acquisition dollar invested will be optimized by channel, returning maximum results.

About Moore

Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Comprised of 35 companies with more than 2,600 employees, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

