Matt Hahn Named USA Director of Radio Marketing for Compassion International

Hahn brings more than 30 years of radio experience to the organization, most recently serving as CCO at KSBJ and NGEN in Houston, Texas. Previously, Hahn served 12 years as Mid-South Regional Manager for Way-Media, Inc. overseeing the operations of WAY-FM Louisville, Nashville and Alabama stations. Hahn has also served at 104.9, The River in Columbus, Ohio as vice president of programming and as the general manager of WVMC, Mansfield, Ohio.

"Having the opportunity to serve alongside so many great broadcasting professionals over my career has allowed me to grow and learn as a leader," Hahn said, "What excites me the most is seeing how God is continuing to use Christian media to further His Kingdom in releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name through the ministry of Compassion International. I am looking forward to being a part of that ministry."

Matt Hahn and his wife Justine have been married for 24 years. They have twin daughters, Jana and Joy, age 20 and a son Joshua, who is 17. Hahn will start his new role at Compassion on July 1st.

"We are excited to have someone of Matt's caliber join our team," said Mike Johnson, Compassion's Senior Director of Channel Development. "Matt's expertise and knowledge of the radio industry will help us expand our efforts so we can be even more effective in our efforts to serve more children around the world."

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research.

