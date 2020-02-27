Matt Kapusta Promoted to Lead Regional Transmission & Distribution Group in Orlando for Burns & McDonnell

"Matt has consistently proven himself as an exemplary leader and innovator within our firm and throughout the electrical transmission and distribution industry," says Rich Mahaley , vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in Orlando. "He has played a key role in establishing our firm's presence in Florida and helped our clients provide more sustainable, resilient power to millions of customers along the East Coast. Matt's unique blend of technical precision and leadership will be key in cultivating the growth of our regional T&D capabilities."

Since joining Burns & McDonnell as an electrical engineer in 2010, Kapusta has spearheaded some of the firm's largest T&D projects in the Southeast and has helped establish Burns & McDonnell as an industry leader in Central Florida. He specializes in design services for the upgrade and expansion of high-voltage substations, including conceptual, physical and protection and control design solutions.

For the past five years, Kapusta has grown the T&D team in Orlando from just a few to nearly 30 engineers and technical professionals working on large-scale projects for utility and energy clients throughout the region.

"I take great pride in leading teams with strong project knowledge and diverse industry experience to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective solutions," Kapusta says. "As power delivery systems grow increasingly complex, the need for streamlined project delivery is greater than ever. Our experience planning, designing and constructing these complex systems enables us to bring together all necessary project components in a safe, affordable and sustainable manner."

Burns & McDonnell has more than tripled the size of its team in Orlando and generated more than $75 million in revenue in Florida throughout the past five years. In addition to its strong focus on electrical transmission and distribution, the Orlando office has quickly grown into a multidiscipline team, providing planning, design, permitting and construction services for major utility, industrial and commercial clients.

Burns & McDonnell is ranked No. 1 in Power and among the top 10 U.S.-based design firms nationally by Engineering-News Record (ENR). The global engineering, construction and architecture firm also ranks among the top 15 design firms in the Southeast.

