Matt Lyons Joins Emerging Companies Practice at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

With over 25 years of experience as a leading corporate attorney in the Texas market, Lyons has represented public and private companies, venture capital and private equity funds, emerging growth companies, and entrepreneurs in public and private offerings, M&A transactions and divestitures, and issues related to business formation and corporate governance in the technology, life sciences, healthcare, retail and CPG, and media and communications industries.

"Austin is experiencing a new wave of growth that will continue to be driven by innovative technology and life sciences companies and by the sophisticated investors that fund them," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "As one of the best-known emerging company attorneys in the region—and someone who has built important relationships for 25-plus years in and around Austin, Texas, and nationally—Matt has an impressive network of clients and relationships with entrepreneurs and investors. His addition to the firm complements our established and growing team in Austin and helps position us to better serve our client base and capitalize on what should be an exciting period for us in 2021 and well beyond."

Most recently, Lyons was a partner at Shearman & Sterling, where he led the opening of their Austin office in 2018. Before that, he was a partner in the Austin office of Andrews Kurth LLP (now Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP) from 2003 to 2018. Previously, he worked in the Austin office of Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison from 1996 until the firm disbanded in 2003, becoming a partner in 2000. Lyons began his legal career in the Houston office of Bracewell & Patterson.

Lyons earned his J.D. in 1993 and a B.A. in economics in 1990 from The University of Texas at Austin. He is admitted to practice in Texas.

For more than 20 years, Wilson Sonsini's Austin office has served clients in growth industries, including business services, communications and networking, electronics and computer hardware, internet and media, life sciences, semiconductors, software, energy and clean technology, financial services and fintech, and venture and growth capital. The 15 corporate attorneys in the office have significant experience representing companies with respect to venture and private equity financings and public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters. In addition to the corporate practice, the Austin office has patent litigation, employment litigation, privacy and cybersecurity, technology transactions, and patent attorneys focused on serving the needs of technology, life sciences, and other growth enterprises in Austin and nationwide.

"Matt's addition underscores Wilson Sonsini's growing presence and strong brand in Austin and it evidences the firm's commitment to Austin's vibrant and innovative community—home to 5,000-plus technology companies, along with venture capital and private equity firms, accelerators, and other investors," said Rob Suffoletta, managing partner of Wilson Sonsini's Austin office. "We are very excited about Austin and how Matt and our expanding team can help companies and investors succeed in what we expect to be a busy and active market, and one with a sustained growth trajectory."

"Wilson Sonsini's remarkable Silicon Valley brand of building and advising successful companies and connecting start-ups to investors is well known in Austin. I look forward to continuing to work with Rob, Scott Craig, and the rest of the team to grow the firm's presence with a focus on the technology and life sciences clients that are driving the Texas and global economy," said Lyons. "Wilson Sonsini is aggressively investing in providing innovative, technology-leveraged services to its clients. I'm also very excited about supporting the firm's efforts to develop resources that will help us remain on the cutting edge for the benefit of clients we represent in Austin and other growing and established markets."

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For nearly 60 years, Wilson Sonsini has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

SOURCE Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Related Links

https://www.wsgr.com/

