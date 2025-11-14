Matt Mann & The Shine Runners Drop 'Wrong Side Of History' - A Rebel Rock Revival

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based rock n' roll band Matt Mann & The Shine Runners are set to make their mark with their highly anticipated new album, 'Wrong Side Of History', dropping Friday, November 14th, 2025, across all streaming platforms. With a raw, in-your-face energy, 'Wrong Side Of History' delivers gritty riffs, rebellious vocals, and a defiant message that's bound to get under your skin.

The album is a love letter to rock n' roll and Matt Mann & The Shine Runners are waving a different kind of flag. They're old-school rock n' rollers for the modern world, powered by attitude and electricity, remaking the raw and rowdy sounds of their heroes into something new. 'Wrong Side of History' captures the spirit of their live show, showcasing an amplified band that's interested not only in turning up, but in taking a stand, too. "The record just moves," says Mann. "The foot's on the gas pedal, all the way until the final song. It's balls-to-the-wall rock & roll, the way we like it."

Recorded live in two days at Starbird Sound and produced by Grammy- Nominated Johnny Black, 'Wrong Side Of History' comes with no extra frills—just gritty and heartfelt instrumentation and raw emotion. The band has been making waves in the Nashville rock scene with their high-energy gigs and uncompromising, authentic sound. This new album is expected to resonate with anyone who's tired of people clinging to outdated ideals and challenges listeners to stand on the right side of history.

The release will be celebrated in Nashville with their live show at The Eighth Room. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Full Album can be heard HERE on all platforms.

About

Matt Mann & The Shine Runners are a rock n roll band based in Nashville, TN. Known for their explosive live shows, they deliver their brand of raucous and memorable rock and roll music to enthusiastic crowds. They don't shy away from making bold points about present-day American life. The band blends a combination of melody, movement, and muscle, funneled through the sound of screaming amps, swirling organ, and vintage Gibson guitars with P-90 pickups.

