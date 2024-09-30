Matt McCollum Named President and CEO of Garner Foods Effective January 1, 2025

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garner Foods, makers of Texas Pete® sauces and Green Mountain Gringo® salsa and tortilla strips, is pleased to announce the appointment of current Chief Financial Officer, Matt McCollum as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. McCollum, who has been with Garner Foods since August 2009, has significantly contributed to the company's success through various roles, beginning in Operations and later moving to the Finance Department as a Financial Analyst in May 2013. McCollum is replacing Ann Garner Riddle who is retiring at the end of the year as President and Chief Executive Officer after 52 years of service.

Matt McCollum

The new executive leadership of Garner Foods will be comprised of the fourth generation of Garner family members, as follows:

Matt McCollum – President and Chief Executive Officer; currently CFO

Heyward Garner – Chief Operations Officer and Chairman of the Board; currently COO

"I am deeply honored to have been selected as the President and CEO of Garner Foods," said CEO-elect Matt McCollum. "This organization holds a special place in the hearts of our customers, employees, and the wider community. It is both a privilege and a responsibility to carry forward the rich traditions and uphold the high standards that generations of employees have worked so hard to establish. I look forward to continuing this legacy of excellence and leading us into the future with integrity and dedication."

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, McCollum's commitment to Garner Foods, its employees, customers, and consumers is evident to everyone who has the pleasure of working with him. His thoughtful approach to decision-making and strategic initiatives has positively impacted the company's growth trajectory.

"Matt exemplifies the dedication and vision we need for the future of Garner Foods," said Ann Garner Riddle, current President and CEO, who will retire on December 31, 2024. "I believe we have made an excellent decision for the future of our company, our employees, and our customers. This new executive team has the capability to build on our successes as we move forward."

Heyward Garner, Chief Operations Officer and Chairman-elect, said "Matt McCollum's long tenure with Garner Foods and his tireless work as CFO to modernize and streamline multiple facets of our business make him ideal to fill the role. As CEO, Matt is poised to take our company to the next level. I am confident that Matt's knowledge and experience will serve Garner Foods well for many years to come."

In addition to his professional achievements, McCollum has been happily married to Dorothea Garner McCollum since October 2004, and they have two sons, Evan (15) and Zeb (14).

McCollum has also been an active member of the Southeastern Food Processors Association since 2011, serving on the Board of Directors in various capacities, including Treasurer and President. Recently, he joined the Board of Directors for the Association of Dressings and Sauces in January 2024.

Under the leadership of the fourth generation, which includes McCollum, Heyward Garner, Calen Butler, and the now-retired Glenn Garner, Garner Foods has experienced exponential growth, doubling sales and workforce. They have also implemented modern technologies, including a new ERP system, solidifying the company's position for future success.

About Garner Foods

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Garner Foods is a family owned and managed manufacturer famous for its Texas Pete® Sauces, a leading brand of hot sauce in the U.S. Founded in 1929 as a maker of barbecue sauce, the company now sells a full line of hot sauces, wing sauces, and seafood sauces under the Texas Pete® brand, as well as salsa and tortilla strips under the Green Mountain Gringo® brand. Garner Foods products are sold in supermarkets, military commissaries, convenience stores, and restaurants throughout the U.S.

Media Contact:

Katie Chaffin

Phone: 336-464-0918

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Garner Foods