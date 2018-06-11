Matt Pammer appointed as Prime Therapeutics' Chief Information Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 27 million members nationally, has named Matt Pammer chief information officer (CIO) and senior vice president. He will lead Prime's information technology (IT) area and succeed Ellyn Hosch, who has retired from Prime after 10 years – five as CIO.

Pammer previously held several leadership roles during his more than 24 years at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals – from heading business information systems marketing, IT architecture and global client engagement, to overseeing regional, national and global IT teams, systems and processes.

His experience also includes five years with Accenture, where he managed cross-functional project teams and client communications, as well as analysis and implementation of business processes and systems across several industries including pharmaceuticals, consumer products, banking, and insurance.

"Matt brings with him a wealth of IT experience in the pharmaceutical industry and client focus, which makes him a great fit for Prime," said Prime's chief operations officer David Overman. "His proven ability to lead large teams within complex organizations, together with his knowledge of how to use data and technology to dramatically improve service and business outcomes, will serve us well."

Pammer earned his Masters in Business Administration from Temple University and an undergraduate degree in computer science from Albright College, both of which are in Pennsylvania.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime manages pharmacy benefits for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 27 million people. It is collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information, visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

