Matt Plachta Joins BPEA as Vice President of Healthcare Partnerships

BPEA Expands Team to Accelerate Initiatives Related to the BPEA Strategic Healthcare Funds

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPEA, the Boston-based private equity firm established in 2002, is pleased to announce that Matt Plachta has joined the firm as Vice President of Healthcare Partnerships. Matt will be focused on driving multiple initiatives related to the BPEA Strategic Healthcare ("BPEA SHC") funds, their Taft-Hartley investors and advisors, and investment companies.

The BPEA SHC funds invest on behalf of Taft-Hartley pension funds and other institutional investors in private healthcare companies, both directly and through specialist healthcare private equity firms. BPEA SHC targets investments in healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies that are focused on addressing critical healthcare needs and improving access to cost-effective, high-quality healthcare.

Prior to joining BPEA, Matt worked for over 18 years as a healthcare benefits consultant and actuary for Taft-Hartley funds and public entities. Matt left the healthcare benefits field three years ago to embark on a career in sales for a private equity-backed healthcare services company.

"Since the start of the BPEA Strategic Healthcare program, we've believed that our large set of Taft-Hartley pension fund investors has the potential to add strategic value to companies that provide services to Taft-Hartley health plans or their members," said Marcin Szajda, Partner. "We've hired Matt to accelerate our work within the Taft-Hartley ecosystem and our company investments."

"I'm delighted to join the BPEA team. I look forward to using my broad experience as a healthcare benefits consultant and actuary, along with my direct sales experience, to deepen BPEA's relationships with our Taft-Hartley investors and to help our investment companies address the needs of Taft-Hartley health and welfare plans," said Plachta.

About BPEA

Established in 2002, BPEA is a Boston-based private equity firm focused on small and lower middle market buyout and growth investing, and customized investment solutions to meet investors' private equity goals. BPEA offers dedicated small market buyout and growth investment programs as well as focused healthcare-only programs. BPEA builds diversified and balanced private equity programs that invest in fund managers and directly in companies. Since inception, BPEA has made buyout and growth investments in over 120 funds and 190 companies. For more information, please visit www.bpea-pe.com.

