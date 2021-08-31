Matt Revis Joins Health Catalyst Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- August 31, 2021 – Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced Matt Revis will join the Health Catalyst leadership team. Revis will report directly to Health Catalyst Chief Operating Officer Paul Horstmeier.

Revis will continue to lead the Twistle business, a role he is familiar with, having served as Twistle's President and Chief Operating Officer prior to the acquisition of the patient engagement technology company by Health Catalyst in July 2021.

"Given the opportunity for patient engagement technology to transform healthcare, it is an incredible time to lead Twistle by Health Catalyst. As we enter the next stage of our journey, it's my aim to drive even greater care outcomes for our healthcare clients and their patients," said Revis. "I look forward to working with my fellow team members across the Health Catalyst organization to ensure Twistle reaches its full potential and delivers on our mission of massive, measurable healthcare improvement."

Prior to joining Twistle in 2019, Revis served as a Head of Product at Jibo, where he was responsible for the full product development lifecycle of the world's first social robot for the home. Jibo was named the 2017 Product of the Year by Time Magazine. Revis also served in leadership roles at Nuance Communications where he helped build the company's healthcare strategy through a mix of product innovation, M&A, and strategic partnership development.

"Matt's experience driving healthcare strategy and growth through product innovation and strategic partnerships will no doubt help further our global mission of healthcare improvement," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to Twistle by Health Catalyst and are excited to have him as member of our world class leadership team."

