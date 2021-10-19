Matt Schref Joins Chicago Atlantic

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Atlantic Advisers, LLC ("Chicago Atlantic") today announced Matt Schref has joined the firm as Managing Director, Investor Relations based in Chicago. Matt's primary responsibilities include developing new client relationships and strengthening the existing client base at the firm.

Prior to joining Chicago Atlantic, Matt spent time working in alternative investments with Vida Capital. He has spent over 15 years working in business development covering RIAs, family offices and institutions for Guggenheim Investments and ProShares ETFs. He holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Augustana College (IL). He was a Division III collegiate athlete and is currently enrolled in the CFA program.

About Chicago Atlantic Group

Chicago Atlantic Group ("Chicago Atlantic") is a private market investment firm combining deep expertise with an entrepreneurial approach to multi-asset class investing. Founded in 2018 by Tony Cappell, John Mazarakis, and Andreas Bodmeier, the firm seeks to capitalize on North American investment opportunities that are time-sensitive, complex, or in dislocated markets, where risk is fundamentally mispriced. Chicago Atlantic combines out-of-the-box thinking and modern technology with proven underwriting to provide investors risk-adjusted returns exceeding traditional markets. The focus is on industries that have limited access to bank financing or seek to avoid regulations and bureaucracy associated with traditional lenders. To learn more about Chicago Atlantic Group, please visit http://www.chicagoatlantic.com/

