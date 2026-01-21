Matt Seitz Named to Financial Narrative 50 for Leadership in Financial Marketing

Prosperity Capital Advisors' CMO Named for Second Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Capital Advisors, a nationally recognized RIA dedicated to bringing comprehensive wealth management to American families nationwide, announced that Matt Seitz, Chief Marketing Officer and Partner, has been named to the Financial Narrative 50 (FN50), an annual recognition honoring the fifty most interesting, innovative, and influential financial marcomm professionals.

The FN50 award celebrates marketing leaders who elevate the financial services industry through storytelling, strategic clarity, and measurable impact. Seitz was recognized for his ability to translate complex financial concepts into actionable, trust-building narratives that help advisors grow while better serving families nationwide.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful, but it's not mine alone," said Seitz. "Everything I've been honored for is the direct result of an exceptionally talented team that shows up every day with creativity, grit, and a shared commitment to helping our advisors better serve their clients. I'm fortunate to work alongside such a special group that innovates, pushes each other to be better, and has fun."

As CMO, Seitz leads Prosperity's marketing and business development teams, aligning brand, strategy, and execution across a national advisory network. Under his leadership, JL Smith Holistic Wealth Management—a Prosperity-affiliated firm—achieved 40% average annual growth from 2020 through 2024 in new advisory and annuity assets. Many of the strategies behind that growth have since been scaled across Prosperity through its in-house marketing agency and advisor-facing growth programs.

"What makes this especially rewarding is seeing ideas turn into processes—and processes turn into results—for advisors across the country," Seitz added. "Our in-house agency team has been instrumental in making that possible."

Over the past year, Seitz spearheaded several high-impact initiatives, including the rapid development of education and marketing resources following the passage of major tax legislation (The One Big Beautiful Bill Act), empowering advisors with turnkey tools to address client concerns in real time. He also played a central role in shaping Prosperity's long-term brand and marketing strategy as the firm prepares for a new dual-model RIA structure launching in 2026.

"Matt's leadership continues to drive meaningful results across our firms," said Jason L Smith, Chief Visionary, Executive Chairman & Founder of Prosperity and JL Smith. "His creativity and execution set a high standard for our teams and have had a measurable impact on both our clients and the broader industry."

Beyond his executive role, Seitz is currently developing a keynote and first book focused on inspiring advisors to drive growth through smarter sales and marketing decisions—grounded in data, delivered with humor, and fueled by purpose. Drawing from his personal journey navigating a chronic pain condition, Seitz weaves resilience and a positive mindset into practical lessons designed to help professionals move forward with confidence.

About Matt Seitz

Matt Seitz is the Chief Marketing Officer and a Partner at Prosperity Capital Advisors, as well as the CMO of C2P and JL Smith Holistic Wealth Management. With over 20 years of experience in financial services marketing, Matt is known for his strategic leadership, content innovation, and ability to build scalable marketing systems that directly impact business growth. A thought leader and 2025 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES finalist* for CMO of the Year, Matt has appeared in various industry media and has his own course on the American College Knowledge Hub+. His expertise spans strategic planning, digital marketing, lead generation, marketing-sales integration, and team building.

About Prosperity Capital Advisors

Prosperity Capital Advisors (Prosperity) is a nationally recognized, planning-first SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) dedicated to bringing comprehensive wealth management to American families nationwide. Prosperity delivers coordinated wealth management through five key pillars: financial planning, asset management, tax management, protection planning, and legacy planning. For more information, visit www.prosperitycapitaladvisors.com

* ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Methodology

The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards are judged by a distinguished panel and the publication's editorial team, who evaluate nominations from across the financial services industry. Finalists are selected based on demonstrated leadership, innovation, and community impact. Key criteria include both quantitative and qualitative results, such as the number of advisors and clients affected, the creativity of the solutions introduced, and the measurable influence on firms, professionals, and the industry at large. Judges also assess nominees' ability to achieve goals, display ingenuity, and uphold the highest ethical standards while serving the best interests of clients. Each nomination highlights 3–5 examples of achievements from the past 12–18 months, supported by materials that reflect the nominee's commitment to excellence, advisor development, and industry advancement. No fees are paid in exchange for consideration or selection.

