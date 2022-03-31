Matt Stewart Named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Pros to Know List

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

LEAWOOD, Kan., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Matt Stewart, Managing Partner & CEO of RiseNow, as one of the winners of the 2022 Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners."

Of his recent award RiseNow's Managing Partner/CEO Matt Stewart said, "Thank you Supply & Demand Chain Executive for naming me as a 2022 Pro to Know. My job is easy when I am surrounded by many of the top experts in my field at RiseNow. They challenge me everyday to advocate on behalf of our clients and be relentless in our pursuit to deliver measurable and sustainable value in all of our client engagements."

Go to www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About RiseNow, LLC

RiseNow is a leading Supply Chain Advisor and Systems Integrator helping global to mid-size organizations transform their supply chain into a valuable business asset. Together, we bring solutions to your greatest challenges by tailoring services to your industry/organization and ensuring that your projects are completed on time, on budget, and according to your definition of success.

Our diverse team of supply chain and enterprise systems experts bring decades of experience within the full Supply Chain spectrum with support for Digital Procurement Transformation, Results Management, Systems Implementation and Operational Supply Chain/Procurement/Sourcing Optimization, & Ongoing Support Services.

To learn more about RiseNow's solutions and services, visit www.risenow.com.

RiseNow, LLC

4901 W. 136th Street, Suite 101

Leawood, KS 66224

913.274.9000

[email protected]

SOURCE RiseNow