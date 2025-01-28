Matt Stober Appointed to the Board of GeminiBio

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Bioproducts, LLC ("GeminiBio"), a biopharma and advanced therapy raw materials supplier, and a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Fort Lauderdale-based healthcare private equity firm, announced today the appointment of Matthew Stober to its Board of Directors.

GeminiBio provides serum, customized media, buffers, and process liquids to biopharma and advanced therapy companies focused on the research and production of mRNA, AAV, monoclonal antibody, and cell therapy technologies. The appointment of Matt to the GeminiBio Board will provide the company with critical customer-oriented insights into biologics manufacturing workflow challenges and innovations the company can deliver to streamline those workflows.

Matt has extensive experience in the biopharma and cell/gene therapy development and manufacturing industries having held senior leadership roles in operations at Novartis, Merck, Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline. He is currently the CEO of Abzena, a biologics and bioconjugate-focused CDMO that provides outsourced manufacturing support for therapeutic companies from research to commercial production.

"With Matt's extensive experience across various therapeutic manufacturing processes and his working knowledge of the fact that raw materials, especially ready-to-use solutions, play a critical role in driving increased production and process efficiency, we are looking forward to leveraging Matt's insights from a user's perspective as we seek to drive increased growth and market penetration," said Cory Stevenson, Executive Chairman of the GeminiBio board.

"Suppliers, like GeminiBio, are the critical backbones of the biopharma, cell therapy and gene therapy industries. These industries rely on successful partnerships between supplier and manufacturer to ensure that we optimize process efficiencies that result in savings of time and materials costs. It is crucial that we collaborate to help deliver life-saving therapeutics to people when they need them at a price they can afford. I look forward to working with the Board and Brian Parker, GeminiBio's CEO, in furtherance of our mutual goals," said Matthew Stober.

Matt also serves on the board at Leiters Health, Istari Oncology and CastleVax.

About GeminiBio

GeminiBio is a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners. GeminiBio was founded in 1985 and serves the global biopharma, cell and gene therapy industries. Its focus is on helping customers (from basic research to commercial production) accelerate the development of life-enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows.

The company provides critical raw materials used in cell therapy, gene therapy and biotherapeutics manufacturing – including serum, customized media and buffers solutions, and process liquids. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space, segregated between animal origin-free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA-registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity

firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

