Matt Timberlake to lead Applied Felts, Inc., as President after Vortex Companies acquisition.

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Timberlake, a seasoned industry veteran, is set to assume the role of President at Applied Felts Inc. following its acquisition by Vortex Companies. With an impressive 30-year career in the underground utility sector, Matt brings extensive experience and strategic acumen to steer Applied Felts Inc., including MaxLiner® and FerraTex Solutions™, into a UNITED future marked by growth and success.

In his pivotal position, Matt will execute a vision guided by the Vortex strategy which  focuses on early wins, sustaining customer commitments, and ensuring satisfaction while strategically shaping the long-term trajectory of the business. Matt is honored to take on this role and is poised to lead Applied Felts Inc. to significant victories.

Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies, expressed confidence in Matt Timberlake, stating, "Matt's leadership and industry expertise make him the perfect candidate to lead Applied Felts Inc. into this new chapter. We are confident that under Matt's guidance, the company will continue to thrive, delivering innovative solutions to our customers."

Alex Johnson shared his excitement about Matt moving into this the role, saying, "I am thrilled to see Mr. Timberlake move Applied Felts Inc. into this next phase. The acquisition by Vortex Companies positions this business to provide unparalleled American Made solutions to the market.."

Having joined the Vortex executive team in 2019 after the acquisition of Ted Berry Company, his family business, Matt previously served as the Senior Vice President of Shared Services. In this capacity, he played a crucial role in enhancing efficiency and transparency across product and service divisions.

A third-generation member of the family-owned Ted Berry Company Inc., Matt served as its president until its acquisition by the Vortex Companies. Throughout his career, Matt has been recognized by many industry associations for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of trenchless solutions and underground utility repair. "I am eager to work with the talented team at Applied Felts, MaxLiner and FerraTex Solutions to drive innovation and excellence in trenchless rehabilitation"

Matt Timberlake is well-positioned to lead Applied Felts Inc. into a future of innovation, excellence, and continued success, currently residing in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife Christine and five children.

Benefits of the Direct Total Offering to the Industry:

Quality Control: Shortening the supply chain enhances quality control, ensuring top-tier standards throughout every project phase.

Shorter Lead Times & Reduced Shipping Costs: Facilities strategically located reduce lead times and shipping distances, providing more efficient service to valued customers.

Broader Service Support: Vortex Companies and Applied Felts, together, boast a greater regional reach, enabling faster and more comprehensive support for customers.

R&D Streamlined: With Research and Development consolidated under one roof, Vortex's team can seamlessly advance technologies and products in harmony with a "total project" mindset.

Local Support, Integrated Solutions:

Through this acquisition, Vortex Companies aims to broaden its local support throughout The Americas, bringing technology solutions closer to customers, enhancing the customer experience, and reducing the timeframe to deliver. This aligns with Vortex's commitment to efficiency and excellence.

About Vortex

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; liners and wet out services, installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support.

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

SOURCE Vortex Companies

