Matt Walker, Fortitude Family Office Founder and CEO, Honored as InvestmentNews Excellence Awardee

Walker is recognized for continuous effort to go above and beyond for the firm and its clients, including the launch of Fortitude Private Lending and Fortitude Real Estate Credit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortitude Family Office, LLC proudly announces that Founder and CEO Matt Walker has been recognized as an InvestmentNews Awards 2024 Excellence Awardee, in the regional Advisor of the Year category for the Southwest.

The InvestmentNews Excellence Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments by people and organizations in the U.S. wealth management industry. The winners from among the finalists in each category—selected by an independent panel of expert judges—will be announced at an awards gala at 583 Park Avenue in New York, N.Y., on June 20, 2024. The full list of awardees is available at: https://investmentnewsawards.com/winners-and-excellence-awardees-old/2024-winners-and-excellence-awardees/

"I am humbled to be honored by InvestmentNews. This recognition is a reflection of our entire team at Fortitude Family Office and the dedication they have to serve at a high level," said Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA®, Founder and CEO of Fortitude Family Office. "This award also would not have been possible without the community of professionals, clients, and other leaders who have sought to assist Fortitude Family Office on our journey since we launched in 2021. We are grateful for the partnerships we've developed along the way, and look forward to continuing to fulfill our mission with each and every one of you by our side."

The InvestmentNews awardee profile of Walker can be read here: https://www.investmentnews.com/in-awards/features/an-immense-responsibility-to-serve-others-253934

The industry has continued to recognize Fortitude Family Office's efforts and innovation on behalf of clients. Earlier this year, Walker was a finalist in the Rising Star Under 40 category in the 11th annual Family Wealth Report Awards. Finalists are selected via a rigorous, independent judging process which takes a wide variety of qualitative and quantitative criteria and performance metrics into consideration.

In April, Fortitude Family Office received the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group—and in January, Five Star Professional named Matthew one of its 2023 Five Star Wealth Managers.

About Fortitude Family Office, LLC

Fortitude Family Office, LLC, is a fully-integrated financial advisory team with more than $2 billion in AUA based in Scottsdale, Arizona providing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with investment, wealth management, tax, accounting, philanthropy, and business operations services. With the mission to revolutionize the way families leverage coordinated services to create, maintain, and foster their legacy and wealth, the award-winning team is recognized for delivering in-depth plans for multigenerational families, founders and entrepreneurs, corporate executives and families navigating major transitions. Founded by Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA®, the firm is committed to developing solutions that address clients' immediate financial needs and support their wealth preservation for generations to come.

To learn more about Fortitude Family Office, please visit FortitudeFO.com.

Contact

Drew Phillips, CFA

Chief Operating Officer

Fortitude Family Office

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortitude Family Office, LLC